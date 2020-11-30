Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia speak by phone

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders discussed topical issues in bilateral relations of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to preparations to the Uzbekistan-chaired CIS summit due this December in videoconference format.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Vladimir Putin noted with deep satisfaction the steady dynamics in the development of bilateral trade and economic ties in the context of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, mutual visits have been active, and the joint Intergovernmental Commission as well as other mechanisms of interaction are working fruitfully. The volumes of trade are growing, with continuing realization of priority projects in industrial cooperation across economy sectors as well as humanitarian exchange programs.

The Presidents also swapped views on the current international affairs, discussed the schedule of forthcoming highest-level events.

The conversation took place in the traditionally warm, friendly and constructive spirit.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan