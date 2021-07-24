Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan hold a phone call

07/24/2021 | 08:48am EDT
On July 24, a telephone conversation was held between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

President Sadyr Zhaparov cordially congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, expressing sincere wishes for wellbeing and prosperity to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan.

The current issues of the bilateral agenda and regional cooperation were discussed.

The importance of practical implementation of the agreements reached during Uzbekistan - Kyrgyzstan summit at the highest level on March 11-12 this year in the city of Tashkent was emphasized. The main attention was paid to the promotion of joint projects in energy, transport, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals and other industries.

The important role of the International Conference on Strengthening the Connectivity of Central and South Asia in ensuring security, stability and sustainable development in the region were noted.

The schedule of the upcoming events was also considered, including the holding of the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries on 6 August in Turkmenistan.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 12:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
