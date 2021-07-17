Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia

On July 16, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud within the framework of Tashkent International Conference.

The Head of the state noted with satisfaction the observed dynamic development of bilateral relations - the intensification of dialogue and the promotion of the first large investment projects, primarily in the energy sector.

Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud conveyed to the Leader of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and good wishes of King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud and renewed his invitation to pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

It was emphasized that the Saudi side highly appreciates and supports the timely and important international initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan to strengthen the regional connectivity of Central and South Asia, as well as the all-round assistance rendered to the peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

The parties discussed prospects for enhancing practical cooperation, preparing events and new projects to fill the agenda of the upcoming high-level contacts with specific content, and bring Uzbekistan - Saudi Arabia relations to a qualitatively new level.

Source: UzA