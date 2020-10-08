Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan

Log in
Telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan

10/08/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has had a telephone conversation with President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

The leaders discussed the current bilateral agenda in detail and exchanged views on issues of international politics and regional cooperation.

The importance of continuing the active dialogue was emphasized to further bolster the Uzbek-Turkmen ties of centuries-old friendship and brotherhood, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.

Particular attention was paid to the need to promote joint projects, primarily in the field of trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transit, agriculture and other key industries in order to effectively counter the consequences of the global spread of coronavirus infection.

In this context, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov positively assessed the outcomes of the political consultations held by the foreign ministers of our two nations last month.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed progress in the implementation of decisions and agreements reached as a result of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia that took place in last November in Tashkent.

The fruitful dialogue within this important format, which is acquiring systemic and sustainable character, was noted with satisfaction.

Security, economy, innovation, transport, tourism, science, education and culture are named as priorities of multilateral interaction among the countries of the region.

The two leaders also deliberated on the developments in the Kyrgyz Republic. The need for the soonest normalization of the situation in accordance with the Constitution of that country was emphasized.

The Presidents also considered the schedule of forthcoming events at the highest level.

The conversation took place in a traditionally warm, constructive and friendly spirit.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 17:54:05 UTC
