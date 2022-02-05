Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Uzbekistan, China leaders call for further strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership

Uzbekistan, China leaders call for further strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership

On February 5, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, in Beijing.

The official meeting of the leaders of the two countries took place at the House of the National People's Congress.

President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed the President of Uzbekistan, sincerely thanking him for his participation in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan expressed gratitude for the invitation and warm welcome, and cordially congratulated the leadership and friendly people of China on the grand opening of the Olympic Games, which demonstrated the colossal success and achievements of modern China.

The Presidents exchanged views on the current issues of further strengthening friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China, enhancing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The current level of interstate relations based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and benefit was noted with deep satisfaction.

Regular contacts at the highest level contributed to the intensification of collaboration.

The trade turnover in 2021 reached a record high, the volume of Chinese investments in Uzbekistan's economy amounted to $9 billion.

High-tech projects are being implemented with the participation of leading Chinese companies and banks in the industry, the chemical industry, energy, information and communication technologies and other priority areas.

The main attention is paid to unlocking the potential of cooperation in the areas of the green economy, artificial intelligence, digitalization and e-commerce.

A new roadmap of long-term cooperation with the Silk Road Foundation is being formed, which aims at promoting strategic projects of practical interaction. The financial and technical assistance program is being expanded.

At the meeting, the importance of the full-scale implementation of the five-year program of trade, economic and investment cooperation, signed during this visit, was noted.

The main attention was paid to the adoption of joint measures to achieve a balanced trade turnover, the resumption of fruitful interregional exchanges and the development of efficient transport corridors.

An agreement was reached on the implementation of joint activities to study and implement Chinese experience in the fight against poverty and combating corruption.

Wide opportunities were noted for expanding the program of cooperation in healthcare, traditional medicine, tourism, education, culture and art.

It was agreed to hold regular meetings of the joint Intergovernmental Committee and relevant subcommittees to promote important economic and humanitarian projects.

Issues of the international and regional agenda were also considered, including the promotion of the establishment of peace and the economic recovery of Afghanistan.

President Xi Jinping expressed support for Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization this year.

In conclusion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the leader and the people of China on the Lunar New Year and sincerely wished for the successful holding of the Winter Olympics.

The meeting of Uzbekistan and China leaders was held in an open, warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA