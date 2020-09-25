Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Working meeting of the President of Uzbekistan and the First President of Kazakhstan

09/25/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Working meeting of the President of Uzbekistan and the First President of Kazakhstan

On September 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a working meeting in the border town of Saryagash, Turkestan region.

The leaders of our two countries discussed the current state and prospects of the bilateral relations of strategic partnership, exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international affairs.

Particular attention was paid to the continuation of close coordination and effective interaction at the government level in order to overcome - in soonest time possible - the consequences of coronavirus pandemic.

The sides noted the importance of furthering the favorable conditions to boost turnover volumes and ensure trade parameters agreed on, facilitate - as part of the adopted joint Roadmap - the practical realization of priority cooperation projects in manufacturing industry, energy, agriculture and transport, support contacts among the two countries' regions and humanitarian exchanges.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev also talked about promoting regional partnership, including within the framework of agreements reached at the second Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States that took place last November in Tashkent.

In addition, the parties considered key aspects of mutually advantageous cooperation within the framework of the CIS.

Unwavering commitment to consolidating the bonds of neighborliness and comprehensive relations between the two fraternal peoples was reaffirmed.

The meeting took place in a traditionally open and friendly spirit.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 16:29:05 UTC
