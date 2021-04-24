Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : The International university of tourism “Silk Road” has started cooperation with the Balkan countries

The International university of tourism 'Silk Road' has started cooperation with the Balkan countries

A memorandum of understanding on the development of educational tourism was signed between the tourism universities of Uzbekistan and the Balkans.

Тhe President of the Association for the Support of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of Bulgaria, a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of the European Union, Khalachev Veselin Savov, as well as the Chairman of the 'Bulgaria-Uzbekistan' Friendship Society, a representative of the University of Tourism and Management in Skopje (Republic of North Macedonia), PhD of Sociology, anthropology and cultural sciences Krastev Toshko Angelov, paid a working visit to the 'Silk Road' International University of Tourism.

One of the main goals of the visit was the signing a bilateral memoranda.

During the visit, the parties discussed an agreement on joint work and then was signed a memorandum of understanding between the University of Tourism and Management in Skopje (Republic of North Macedonia) and the 'Silk Road' International University of Tourism. According to the signed document, the parties agreed on the organization and implementation of joint academic and innovative projects, research programs, seminars and scientific and practical conferences, internships of the teaching staff and students of the 'Silk Road' University at the University of Tourism and Management in Skopje, as well as the promotion of academic exchange in the field of education, the development of science and technology and the strengthening of human resources.

The meeting was not limited to signing memoranda. Guest lectures were also held, in which the teaching staff and students of the 'Silk Road' University were introduced to the tourism potential of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan