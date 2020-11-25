Log in
Government of Romania : Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended the National Youth Council meeting

11/25/2020 | 04:47am EST
Speech by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at the National Youth Council meeting

[Check against delivery]

Ludovic Orban: Good afternoon! I salute the representatives of youth organizations, who have been selected to be part of the National Youth Council. I will be very brief. We try to pay attention to all the needs, aspirations, objectives that youth organizations have. We try to generate support programs for different categories of young people, in this respect, I can tell you that we have introduced support measures - that have not been introduced before - such as the support measure for NEET youth employment. We are also preparing European funding to support NEET young people. We have set up, I think for the first time, grants for companies that are owned by students, Start-Up Student. We are trying to support young people with economic initiative and not only, young people who have initiatives in social fields of activity.

Regarding the issue of pupils, we issued the normative act whereby, practically, we guaranteed the free-of-charge transport of the school commute for pupils. And, obviously, we prepared a set of other measures that have been presented or will be presented in the next period.

I would like to thank you for your presence here, I am at your disposal as much as time allows it, to listen to proposals. I can tell you that, regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, it will be made public by next week at the latest. It will be subject to a public debate and we are looking forward to any improvement from civil society so that we can find a more responsible and useful use of European funds that will be allocated to Romania within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Thank you!

Government of Romania published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 09:46:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
