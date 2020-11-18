Government of Russian Federation : Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov

[Link] Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov 18 November 2020 [Link] Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov 18 November 2020 Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov

Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov.

Issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the petroleum sector, as well as the possibility of using Russian infrastructure for the export of Belarusian petroleum products, were the main topics of discussion.

In his opening comments, Alexander Novak pointed out that Russian companies have been stable in fulfilling their obligations to supply oil to Belarusian refineries.

'In compliance with our agreements, Russian companies continue to supply oil on long-term and mutually beneficial terms,' said the deputy prime minister. According to Alexander Novak, the trade agreements are beneficial for both Russia and Belarus. Creating economic conditions for the export of Belarusian petroleum products using Russian infrastructure remains on the agenda.

