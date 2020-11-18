Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Government of Russian Federation : Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:49pm EST
[Link]

Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov

18 November 2020

[Link]

Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov

18 November 2020

Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov

Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov.

Issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the petroleum sector, as well as the possibility of using Russian infrastructure for the export of Belarusian petroleum products, were the main topics of discussion.

In his opening comments, Alexander Novak pointed out that Russian companies have been stable in fulfilling their obligations to supply oil to Belarusian refineries.

'In compliance with our agreements, Russian companies continue to supply oil on long-term and mutually beneficial terms,' said the deputy prime minister. According to Alexander Novak, the trade agreements are beneficial for both Russia and Belarus. Creating economic conditions for the export of Belarusian petroleum products using Russian infrastructure remains on the agenda.

Disclaimer

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 19:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pOil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
RE
03:06pOil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
RE
03:05pNew York City public schools halt in-person classes as COVID-19 crisis deepens
RE
03:01pOil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
RE
02:58pSoybeans hit fresh 4-year peak on tightening supplies, higher soyoil
RE
02:55pCONSUMER & COMMUNITY CONTEXT : Covid-19
PU
02:55pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA Executive Secretary calls on North African countries to “build forward together” for a faster, stronger post-COVID-19 economic recovery
PU
02:52pNTT DATA : Awarded $23.3 Million Contract by DHS for Cybersecurity Services
BU
02:51pWhat is happening with the Keystone XL oil pipeline?
RE
02:50pFED'S BARKIN : ending emergency lending facilities poses risks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries could start 'before Christmas'
2S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
3Oil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
5U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ