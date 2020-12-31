Log in
Government of Russian Federation : Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov

12/31/2020 | 02:37am EST
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The prime ministers discussed major issues of Russia-Azerbaijan trade and economic cooperation, and focused on the implementation of joint energy, industrial and transport projects.

They also reviewed measures on countering the coronavirus, including the use of the latest medications and vaccines.

Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov emphasised the importance of cooperation on the Nagorno-Karabakh post-conflict settlement and economic recovery in accordance with the agreement between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation of November 9, 2020.

In conclusion, the prime ministers wished each other a happy new year.

Disclaimer

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 07:36:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
