Government of Russian Federation : On 30 November 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting, via videoconference, of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

11/26/2020 | 03:23am EST
The SCO heads of government will discuss ways to overcome the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the digitalisation of the SCO economies, the deepening of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as broader use of national currencies in mutual settlements.

The agenda includes an exchange of opinions on the implementation of the action plan for 2021-2025 under the Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of the SCO Member States until 2035 and the SCO Concept of Cooperation in Developing Remote and Rural Territories in the Digital Era. The participants will also discuss the performance of the SCO Business Council and Interbank Association.

The meeting will conclude with the adoption of a Joint Communique on the main outcomes of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:22:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
