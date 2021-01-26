Government of Russian Federation : Work on the new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry

Meeting with deputy prime ministers on current issues.

Opening remarks by Mikhail Mishustin

Viktoriya Abramchenko's report on the new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry



Excerpts from the transcript:

Meeting with deputy prime ministers on current issues

: The Government is working on a new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry for the next nine years under the President's tasks and instructions. During this year, we must build a pilot system for distributing powers in forest oversight among various government agencies at all levels is a weighted and well-balanced manner. It is necessary to encourage businesses to build capacities for deep processing of timber. The Government has made provisions to enable small and medium-sized businesses to take out subsidised loans for upgrading their production facilities.

It is important to enable businesses to start upgrading their main assets and creating capacities for heavy timber processing this year. Instead of exporting raw materials and low processed products Russia must supply other countries with furniture, plywood, cardboard and other products with high added value. It is important for businesses to be interested in investing, among other things, in wood housing construction or production of alternative bio fuels.

Ms Abramchenko, please report the new version of this strategy.

: Mr Mishustin, colleagues,

The Government has drafted an updated Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry until 2030. This is part of the large systematic work that we are carrying out in pursuance of the presidential instructions on decriminalising and expanding the wood sector.

For the first time ever, the strategy includes two components: economic, which is associated with lumber processing, and environmental, which focuses on the reproduction of forest resources. We have managed to balance the forestry sector and the lumber industry's interests. Our goal is to build a cost-effective industry. I will go over the document's main points.

First, this includes increasing the industry's transparency through digitalisation and introducing industry-specific information systems. We use the single state information system to follow lumber movement through e-paperwork from harvesting at a logging site to storage and processing, or exporting outside Russia.

If an inconsistency is detected in information about harvesting or other operations, the transaction involving lumber will become impossible. In the first stage, we upgraded the current LesEGAIS information system (Single State Automated Information System on Forestry). Since 1 January, a pilot programme has been underway to introduce a wood products traceability system. Major market participants are now part of the programme.

In the second stage, we plan to create a single electronic forest register to combine information about the quality and quantity of forests and forested areas. Thus, the industry's digitalisation will help put the information about the use of forests and forest resources in proper order, ensure transparency of trade in lumber and will effectively counter the grey market in lumber processing.

Second, this includes implementing federal forestry supervision to prevent forest-related violations. We plan to grant the Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) the supervisory function over forests. Chief federal state forest inspectors will start working in the regions. We will improve the forest guards' material and technical equipment. They will have access to drones, remote sensing of the Earth, and photo and video recording, to analyse information about forest use by accessing data from various state information systems. This will significantly reduce the damage caused by illegal logging and other forest-related violations, which runs into the tens of billions of roubles a year.

Third, this strategy reinforces our transition to an intensive forestry model. This means we will improve the economy of lumber harvesting not by using more forest lands to fell trees, but through efficiently organising selective cutting and forest maintenance. By switching to cutting-edge technology for forest car, we can harvest twice as much lumber per unit area while simultaneously achieving the outlined parameters of forest reproduction.