Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Government of Russian Federation : Work on the new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry

01/26/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meeting with deputy prime ministers on current issues.

Opening remarks by Mikhail Mishustin

Viktoriya Abramchenko's report on the new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry

Excerpts from the transcript:

Meeting with deputy prime ministers on current issues

: The Government is working on a new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry for the next nine years under the President's tasks and instructions. During this year, we must build a pilot system for distributing powers in forest oversight among various government agencies at all levels is a weighted and well-balanced manner. It is necessary to encourage businesses to build capacities for deep processing of timber. The Government has made provisions to enable small and medium-sized businesses to take out subsidised loans for upgrading their production facilities.

It is important to enable businesses to start upgrading their main assets and creating capacities for heavy timber processing this year. Instead of exporting raw materials and low processed products Russia must supply other countries with furniture, plywood, cardboard and other products with high added value. It is important for businesses to be interested in investing, among other things, in wood housing construction or production of alternative bio fuels.

Ms Abramchenko, please report the new version of this strategy.

: Mr Mishustin, colleagues,

The Government has drafted an updated Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry until 2030. This is part of the large systematic work that we are carrying out in pursuance of the presidential instructions on decriminalising and expanding the wood sector.

For the first time ever, the strategy includes two components: economic, which is associated with lumber processing, and environmental, which focuses on the reproduction of forest resources. We have managed to balance the forestry sector and the lumber industry's interests. Our goal is to build a cost-effective industry. I will go over the document's main points.

First, this includes increasing the industry's transparency through digitalisation and introducing industry-specific information systems. We use the single state information system to follow lumber movement through e-paperwork from harvesting at a logging site to storage and processing, or exporting outside Russia.

If an inconsistency is detected in information about harvesting or other operations, the transaction involving lumber will become impossible. In the first stage, we upgraded the current LesEGAIS information system (Single State Automated Information System on Forestry). Since 1 January, a pilot programme has been underway to introduce a wood products traceability system. Major market participants are now part of the programme.

In the second stage, we plan to create a single electronic forest register to combine information about the quality and quantity of forests and forested areas. Thus, the industry's digitalisation will help put the information about the use of forests and forest resources in proper order, ensure transparency of trade in lumber and will effectively counter the grey market in lumber processing.

Second, this includes implementing federal forestry supervision to prevent forest-related violations. We plan to grant the Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) the supervisory function over forests. Chief federal state forest inspectors will start working in the regions. We will improve the forest guards' material and technical equipment. They will have access to drones, remote sensing of the Earth, and photo and video recording, to analyse information about forest use by accessing data from various state information systems. This will significantly reduce the damage caused by illegal logging and other forest-related violations, which runs into the tens of billions of roubles a year.

Third, this strategy reinforces our transition to an intensive forestry model. This means we will improve the economy of lumber harvesting not by using more forest lands to fell trees, but through efficiently organising selective cutting and forest maintenance. By switching to cutting-edge technology for forest car, we can harvest twice as much lumber per unit area while simultaneously achieving the outlined parameters of forest reproduction.

Disclaimer

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:25:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aUK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016
RE
02:30aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIS : Government's arrangement for paddy purchasing during the coming Maha Season commence from Tomorrow.
PU
02:29aTanzania's economy to grow 6% this year, central bank says
RE
02:29aCOVID : Uk vaccine minister zahawi says schools will be the first thing to reopen
RE
02:28aTwitter permanently suspends My Pillow CEO for election misinformation
RE
02:26aRussia lifts travel bans for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar
PU
02:26aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Work on the new version of the Strategy for the Development of the Timber Industry
PU
02:26aUK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016
RE
02:25aCOVID : Uk vaccine minister zahawi says we need to work together rather than use policies of vaccine nationalism
RE
02:25aCOVID : Uk vaccine minister zahawi says moderna confident of delivering vaccines in spring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3APPLE INC. : Investor payouts and job cuts jar with U.S. companies' social pledge
4UBS reaps rich rewards from pandemic trading frenzy
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Luxury cars fuel Hyundai fourth-quarter profit; sees jump in 2021 China, North Americ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ