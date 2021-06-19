Government of Russian Federation : Russia resumes flights with Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, North Macedonia, the United States and Turkey

Tatyana Golikova held a meeting of the Emergency Response Centre to prevent the import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection on Russian territory.

Following the discussion and considering the epidemiological situation in a number of countries, a decision was made to resume reciprocal regular air traffic with the following states effective 28 June 2021:

Belgium: Moscow - Brussels, four flights a week;

Bulgaria: Moscow - Sofia, Moscow - Varna, Moscow - Burgas, four flights a week on each route; Yekaterinburg-Burgas, Yekaterinburg - Varna, Mineralnye Vody - Varna, Samara - Burgas, Rostov-on-Don - Varna, Rostov-on-Don -Burgas, one flight a week on each route;

Jordan: Moscow - Amman and Moscow - Aqaba, two flights a week on each route;

Ireland: Moscow - Dublin, two flights a week;

Italy: Moscow - Rome and Moscow - Milan, four flights a week; Moscow -Venice and Moscow - Naples, two flights a week;

Cyprus: Moscow - Larnaca, four flights a week; Moscow - Paphos, three times a week; two flights a week on each route from Russian airports that have resumed international air traffic, to Larnaca and Paphos;

North Macedonia: Moscow - Skopje, one flight a week.

Starting 28 June 2021, Moscow will also resume air traffic with the United States: Moscow - Washington and Moscow - New York, two flights a week.

In addition, following the visit of a Russian delegation to Turkey and in accordance with the conclusion of Russian experts, a decision was made on the expediency of resuming regular and charter air traffic with Turkey starting 22 June 2021, for the routes and frequency agreed upon prior to its suspension.

Starting 28 June 2021, the number of regular flights also will be increased on a reciprocal basis to Austria (Moscow - Vienna, from two to seven flights a week); Azerbaijan (Moscow - Baku, from three to four flights a week);

Armenia (Moscow - Yerevan, from five to six flights a week);

Greece (Moscow - Athens, from four to seven flights a week; Moscow - Thessaloniki and Moscow- Heraklion, five flights a week on each route; Moscow - Rhodes and Moscow - Corfu, four flights a week on each route; Moscow - Araxos and Moscow - Zakynthos, two flights a week on each route; Rostov-on-Don - Thessaloniki, Mineralnye Vody - Thessaloniki, and Samara - Thessaloniki, two flights a week on each route; Krasnodar - Thessaloniki and Kazan - Thessaloniki, one flight a week on each route);

Qatar (Moscow - Doha, from four to seven flights a week; St Petersburg-Doha, two flights a week);

Serbia (Rostov-on-Don - Belgrade and Krasnodar - Belgrade, two flights a week on each route);

Finland (Moscow - Helsinki, from seven to 14 flights a week);

Croatia (Moscow - Split, Moscow - Dubrovnik and Moscow - Pula, two flights a week on each route);

Switzerland (Moscow - Geneva and Moscow - Zurich, from three to seven flights a week on each route).

The response centre also decided to resume starting 28 June 2021 flights abroad from the international airports of Bryansk and Ulyanovsk, considering Government Resolution No 635-r of 16 March 2020 and the need to observe public health requirements.

Due to the complicated epidemiological situation in Tanzania, the current restrictions on air traffic have been extended through 19 July 2021.

The response centre has also advised travelers to get vaccinated before flying abroad for additional protection against the novel coronavirus.