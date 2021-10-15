Government's Issuance Calendar for October to December, 2021

In addition, the Calendar also takes into consideration Government's liability management programme, market developments (both domestic and international) and the Treasury & Debt Management objective of lengthening the maturity profile of the public debt.

Based on the above and current market conditions, Table 1 below, provides a summary of the gross borrowing requirement for the period October to December, 2021. The amounts stated in the Calendar are indicative, to guide the market and may be revised when transaction adverts are published. Government intends to update the Issuance Calendar on a monthly rolling basis, to reflect a full quarter financing programme.