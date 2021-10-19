BANK OF GHANA

NOTICE TO PRIMARY DEALERS, BANKS, STOCKBROKERS

AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC

NOTICE NO. BG/FMD/2021/73

GOVERNMENT'S ISSUANCE CALENDAR FOR

OCTOBER TO DECEMBER, 2021

As part of its efforts to improve market transparency in the issuance of Government securities, Government publishes herewith the Issuance Calendar for October to December, 2021 .

The Calendar is developed based on the revised Net Domestic Financing provided in the 2021 Mid-Year Budget, the 2021 domestic maturities, the 2021 Annual borrowing & Recovery Plan and the 2021-2024Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy. It depicts the securities that are intended to be issued in respect of Government's Public Sector Borrowing Requirements for the period October to December 2021.

In addition, the Calendar takes into consideration Government's liability management programme, market developments (both domestic and international) and the Treasury & Debt Management objective of lengthening the maturity profile of the public debt.