Government's Issuance Calendar for October to December, 2021
BANK OF GHANA
NOTICE TO PRIMARY DEALERS, BANKS, STOCKBROKERS
AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC
NOTICE NO. BG/FMD/2021/73
GOVERNMENT'S ISSUANCE CALENDAR FOR
OCTOBER TO DECEMBER, 2021
As part of its efforts to improve market transparency in the issuance of Government securities, Government publishes herewith the Issuance Calendar for October to December, 2021.
The Calendar is developed based on the revised Net Domestic Financing provided in the 2021 Mid-Year Budget, the 2021 domestic maturities, the 2021 Annual borrowing & Recovery Plan and the 2021-2024Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy. It depicts the securities that are intended to be issued in respect of Government's Public Sector Borrowing Requirements for the period October to December 2021.
In addition, the Calendar takes into consideration Government's liability management programme, market developments (both domestic and international) and the Treasury & Debt Management objective of lengthening the maturity profile of the public debt.
Based on the above and current market conditions, Table 1 provides a summary of the gross borrowing requirement for the period October to December, 2021. The amounts stated in the Calendar are indicative, to guide the market and may be revised when transaction adverts are published. Government intends to update the Issuance Calendar on a monthly rolling basis, to reflect a full quarter financing programme.
TABLE 1: ISSUANCE CALENDAR FOR OCTOBER TO DECEMBER, 2021 (GH¢' MILLION)
Month
91-DAY
182-DAY
364-DAY
2-Year
3-Year
6-Year
7-Year
10-Year
Total
Oct-21
3,600.00
600.00
500.00
-
1,300.00
1,800.00
-
-
7,800.00
Nov-21
3,900.00
750.00
650.00
-
1,000.00
-
-
1,200.00
7,500.00
Dec.21
3,300.00
620.00
450.00
750.00
-
-
750.00
-
5,870.00
Total
10,800.00
1,970.00
1,600.00
750.00
2,300.00
1,800.00
750.00
1,200.00
21,170.00
million is fresh issuance to meet Government's financing requirements.
Per this Calendar, Government aims to build benchmark bonds through the issuance of the instruments as follows:
the 91-day and 182-day will be issued weekly;
the 364-day bill will be issued bi-weekly also through the primary auction with settlement being the transaction date plus one working day;
securities of 2-year up to 10-year will be issued through the book-building method; and
consistent with the MTDS, Government may announce tap- ins/reopening of other existing instruments depending on market conditions.
Government expects that this October to December 2021 Calendar meets the requirements of market participants and assures all stakeholders and the general public, that it continues to strive for greater predictability and transparency in the domestic bond market.
(SGD)
SANDRA THOMPSON (MS)19TH OCTOBER 2021 THE SECRETARY
Disclaimer
Bank of Ghana published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 17:40:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
