Government statement following meeting with hospitality, events and night-time economy sector

11/09/2021 | 10:35am EST
As part of ongoing sectoral engagement, stakeholders in the hospitality, events and night-time economy sector met with officials from the Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive this afternoon.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide an opportunity to present the latest COVID-19 data, discuss compliance experience and data, outline what the public are telling the government and to share communications plans.

Sectoral representatives reiterated their commitment to supporting the public health measures. Constructive engagement took place on the range of issues and how these sectors and the government can work collectively to:

  • improve awareness of the risks and how to manage them
  • support the public to follow public health advice
  • ensure greater compliance with regulations and guidance

Sectoral representatives and officials will continue to work together on the common goal of maximising the impact of mitigations - whether at an individual or a business level - on the transmission of COVID-19 and ensuring the safe operation of these sectors.

The following organisations were invited to the meeting:

  • Give us the Night
  • Irish Hotels Federation
  • Licensed Vintners Association
  • Live Venue Collective
  • Restaurants Association of Ireland
  • Vintners Federation of Ireland

Department of the Taoiseach published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:34:11 UTC.


