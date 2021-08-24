Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government statement on the Live Entertainment and Arts sector

08/24/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Catherine Martin today to discuss the coming roadmap for the reopening of society, including the Live Entertainment and Arts sector.

It was agreed that a meeting with industry stakeholders will take place next Monday, attended by both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

This will follow the latest NPHET advice and the deliberations of a COVID sub-committee this Friday, which Minister Martin will attend.

Disclaimer

Department of the Taoiseach published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 18:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pOrganic Trade Association welcomes future organic leaders
GL
02:27pAMIGO : British subprime lender Amigo posts heavy annual loss
RE
02:27pProactive news headlines including Uber, SpaceX, Golden Tag Resources, GR Silver Mining, Renforth Resources and Cardiol Therapeutics
GL
02:27pPinduoduo Up Over 19%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
02:26pSILVER CREST ACQUISITION : Tim Hortons China to create local unit to address data crackdown
RE
02:25pRenew Financial Appoints James Nevels to its Board of Directors
PR
02:24p'PAW PATROL : The Movie' endured a pandemic to see its ambitions on the big screen
AQ
02:24pRAVENSOURCE FUND : Interim Financial Statements - June 30, 2021
PU
02:24pRAVENSOURCE FUND : Management Report of Fund Performance - June 30, 2021
PU
02:24p23ANDME : The Genetics of Loving or Hating Marmite
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals

HOT NEWS