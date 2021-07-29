Log in
Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu's Presentation at the Briefing on Inflation Report 2021-III (Ankara)

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
BRIEFING ON 2021-III INFLATION REPORT

Prof. Dr. Şahap Kavcıoğlu

Governor

July 29, 2021

Ankara

Outline

  • Macroeconomic Outlook
  • The Determinants of Inflation
  • Medium Term Projections

MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Global Growth

Global PMI Indices

2021 Growth Forecasts of Turkey's Main

Trading Partners* (%)

Manufacturing

Services

April

July

60

10

8

50

6

40

4

2

30

01.19

04.19

07.19

10.19

01.20

04.20

07.20

10.20

01.21

04.21

Germany

UK

US

Italia France

Spain

Nederlands

Israel

Russia

Romania

Belgium

Poland

China

0

Iraq

UAE

20

Source: IHS MarkitLast Observation: June 2021 Source: Consensus Economics, World Bank Last Observation: July 2021

* Countries are listed according to the size of their share in Turkey's exports. World Bank estimates is used for Iraq and UAE, comparison is made for January-June.

4

Global

Inflation and

Policy Rates

Global Consumer Inflation* (%)

Global Policy Rates** (%)

Advanced Countries

Developing Countries

06.08

06.09

06.10

06.11

06.12

06.13

06.14

06.15

06.16

06.17

06.18

06.19

06.20

06.21

Advanced Countries

Developing Countries

10

12

8

10

6

8

4

6

2

4

0

2

-2

0

07.08

07.09

07.10

07.11

07.12

07.13

07.14

07.15

07.16

07.17

07.18

07.19

07.20

07.21

Source: Bloomberg, CBRT

Last Observation: June 2021

Source: Bloomberg, CBRT

Last Observation: July 2021

* Advanced Countries: USA, Euro Area, Japan, UK, Canada, South Korea, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Israel. Developing Countries: China, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia, Turkey,

5

Poland, Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina, Thailand, Czechia, Colombia, Hungary, Romania, Philippines, Ukraine, Vietnam, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Morocco.

  • Advanced Countries: USA, Euro Area, Japan, UK, Canada, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand. Developing Countries: Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Czechia, Colombia, Hungary, Romania, Philippines.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
