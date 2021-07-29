Log in
Governor Žugić Meets the Ziraat Bank Management

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Ziraat Bank's business activities contribute to economic and financial cooperation between Montenegro and the Republic of Turkey and support investment opportunities between the two countries, it was concluded at today's meeting between the Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro, Mr Radoje Žugić and members of the Ziraat Bank Montenegro AD Podgorica - Chief Executive Officer, Mr Fatih Yilmaz and Executive Director, Mr Goran Bakić.

Review of the situation on the banking market in Montenegro, shows that banks, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, operate on a sound and stable basis. Ziraat Bank's business activities are also stable and successful. 'Apart from our efforts to provide support to entrepreneurship in Montenegro, at the same time we are also making efforts to send a message to all interested business entities from Turkey to invest in Montenegro,' said Mr Yilmaz.

Governor Žugić stated that he supports the objectives presented by the representatives of the Ziraat Bank and added that the Central Bank of Montenegro will be an active partner in all activities aimed at strengthening the safety and stability of the financial system, as well as intensifying the recovery of the Montenegrin economy.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Montenegro published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
