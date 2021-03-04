Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Governor Žugić visits the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina

03/04/2021 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Governor Žugić visits the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina

04/03/2021

The Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro (CBCG), Mr Radoje Žugić, paid an official visit to the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CBBH) today. In a conversation with the CBBH Governor, Mr Senad Softić, he exchanged information on the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the financial system, real economy, and households.

The Governors discussed the activities of Montenegro and Bosnia's central banks and Herzegovina in the pandemic conditions. They emphasised that both countries' banking sectors have preserved stability and that liquidity and solvency at the system level were satisfactory. They agreed that every crisis, including this one, should be used for faster changes for the better. The finances digitalisation trend, which often means increasing the financial services efficiency, has been going on for some time. Still, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated it. There are many new technologies. It is crucial to ensure that they contribute to the population's well-being and sustainable growth.

The cooperation between the two central banks was assessed both bilaterally and multilaterally successful. The central banks of both countries are members of the Club of Governors of Central Asia, the Black Sea and the Balkans, and the Dutch-Belgian constituency of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. They exchange information on current economic and financial topics in the member states.

The Governors expressed a mutual desire to continue the successful cooperation between the two monetary institutions.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Montenegro published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 13:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aVALLOUREC  : From tubular-centric to customer-centric
PU
08:43aPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:43aSQUARE  : to Buy Majority Stake in Jay-Z's Tidal Platform for $297 Million
DJ
08:41aAMGEN INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:41aCINDA INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement of 2020 final results
PU
08:41aPAO SEVERSTAL  : Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March
DJ
08:41aPAO SEVERSTAL  : Severstal to hold Capital Markets Day 2021 on 11 March
EQ
08:40aU.S. weekly jobless claims increase less than expected
RE
08:40aMIND CTI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
08:40aRADA Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil prices dip ahead of OPEC+ meeting
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
5Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ