Governor Ducey Proclaims Arizona Health Information Exchange (HIE) Week, Oct. 11-17, 2020

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Ducey has proclaimed October 11-17, 2020 as Arizona Health Information Exchange (HIE) Week to reaffirm Arizona's commitment to promoting the secure sharing of electronic health data across a broad spectrum of the state's healthcare landscape, including health systems and hospitals, labs, community behavioral health and physical health providers, post-acute care and hospice providers, first responders, and many others.

"We're thankful for this proclamation, as it's an important recognition of Arizona's significant efforts over the last 15 years. Ultimately, the success of the HIE reflects the collaborative environment of the state's healthcare community," said Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Health Current, Arizona's designated HIE. "As a result, all healthcare providers have the ability to access more complete patient information for better coordinated care—which is especially important during times of crisis. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the HIE has played a key role in delivering real-time, critical data to help minimize the impact on the Arizona healthcare community."

The designation of Arizona HIE Week marks the 15-year anniversary of when stakeholders first gathered to share their vision for the secure exchange of electronic patient information across the state. In the same spirit of innovation and collaboration, the Arizona healthcare community will reconvene again on October 13 & 14 at ACHIEVE 2020 – the 13th Annual Health Current Virtual Summit & Trade Show.

Featuring keynote speaker Don Rucker, MD, National Coordinator, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), the virtual summit features panel discussions on multiple topics, including Arizona's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Arizona advance directives registry. It will also feature a variety of presentations on a range of topics, including an HIE update on new technologies and services, the latest health IT legislative and legal updates, and use cases by HIE participants. Healthcare professionals who wish to participate in some or all of the Virtual Summit sessions on October 13 & 14, are encouraged to register at: http://www.healthcurrent.org/summit.

Providers who are not participating in the Arizona HIE are encouraged to get connected today by visiting: http://www.healthcurrent.org/join.

About Health Current

Health Current is the health information exchange (HIE) that helps partners transform care by bringing together communities and information across Arizona. More complete information leads to better care and better outcomes. It makes healthcare transformation possible. Since 2007, Health Current has worked to become Arizona's primary resource for information technology and exchange, integrating information with the delivery of care to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Health Current: a partner that gives providers the information they need to make better clinical decisions and keep people healthy. Learn more at healthcurrent.org.

