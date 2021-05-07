Governor, ECCB Offers Recommendations for Boosting Region's Strength and Viability

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, has advised that Digital Skills and Jobs; and Food and Nutrition Security are timely areas of focus as the region's governments and people ponder the way forward for its recovery, resilience and transformation.

Governor Antoine shared that advice during his delivery of the Opening Remarks at the 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue, which was held on 14-15 April, under the theme: Building Resilience in the Post Pandemic Era. He further advised that building resilience, collective action and the rollout of vaccines, were key to boosting the strength and viability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The Growth and Resilience Dialogue is an annual engagement which brings together social partners and members of civil society to discuss and formulate action plans. The Forum was held virtually for the first time this year.

