Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Governor, ECCB Offers Recommendations for Boosting Region's Strength and Viability

05/07/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, has advised that Digital Skills and Jobs; and Food and Nutrition Security are timely areas of focus as the region's governments and people ponder the way forward for its recovery, resilience and transformation.

Governor Antoine shared that advice during his delivery of the Opening Remarks at the 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue, which was held on 14-15 April, under the theme: Building Resilience in the Post Pandemic Era. He further advised that building resilience, collective action and the rollout of vaccines, were key to boosting the strength and viability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The Growth and Resilience Dialogue is an annual engagement which brings together social partners and members of civil society to discuss and formulate action plans. The Forum was held virtually for the first time this year.

The Governor's speech delivered at the 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue is available on this week's episode of ECCB Connects, on the ECCB website www.eccb-centralbank.org and its social media pages.

More from Governor Antoine's opening remarks can be viewed on the latest episode of ECCB Conncets: Click to view

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 15:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aSIRIUS XM  : Vote for your favorite '90s summer songs, then hear them counted down
PU
11:16aVILMORIN & CIE  : Presentation of sales for the 3rd quarter 2020-2021 – presentation
PU
11:16aHEIRS OIL & GAS  : Announces CEO and Board Appointments
EQ
11:16aPRESS RELEASE : Heirs Oil & Gas Announces CEO and Board Appointments
DJ
11:15aACASTI PHARMA MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Acasti Pharma Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ACST
BU
11:14aIBERDROLA S A  : puts its first photovoltaic plant in Teruel into operation
PU
11:14aALTAIR ENGINEERING  : DMagis Becomes Altair Channel Partner to Offer Full Altair Portfolio in Italy
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Notice and Information Circular
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Voting Instruction Form
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Proxy Form
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
2WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
5BARCLAYS PLC : Activist Bramson abandons tussle with Barclays, selling stake

HOT NEWS