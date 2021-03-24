Governor Hilaire's Feature Address at the 2021 Graduation Ceremony of the Institute of Banking and Finance of Trinidad and Tobago

Feature Address at the Institute of Banking and Finance of Trinidad and Tobago Graduation

(via Zoom) March 24, 2021

Power, Pro ts and

Responsibility:

Realities of Bank Professionals in Trinidad and Tobago

Dr. Alvin Hilaire

Governor

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago

2

1. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your kind invitation to this important ceremony-a passage towards the world of professional banking in our beloved Trinidad and Tobago. I warmly congratulate the 66 freshly minted successful candidates of the Professional Certiﬁcate for Financial Advisors and Diploma in Banking Programs who have been unleashed on our ﬁnancial sector. I also wish to commend the ﬁrst IBF graduate of the Chartered Banker Master's in Business Administration as well as the distinguished Fellows-Mrs. Garcia-Brooks, Mr. Downie and Dr. Frost. The Institute of Banking and Finance marks its 37th birthday in 2021 and continues to make an important contribution to developing capacity in banking on technical issues as well as broader matters related to ethical behavior. This concept of knowledge as power is a good introduction to the remarks I'd like to share with you this afternoon, as you continue on your career, on the topic of "Power, Proﬁts and Responsibility-Realities of Bank Professionals in Trinidad and Tobago".

2. First of all, banks are very powerful entities in Trinidad and Tobago. The combined assets of the 8 commercial banks in Trinidad and Tobago approximate TT$157 billion, representing a remarkable 106 per cent of the nominal gross domestic product of our entire country! Banks also dominate the ﬁnancial system that serves the public, comprising about 60 per cent of the system's assets. As if this direct inﬂuence were not enough, banks have many linkages with other ﬁnancial institutions (nonbanks, insurance companies etc.) via investments, shareholding, outright ownership, or interlocking directorshipsthat expand their sphere of control. Increasingly, banks are also becoming more involved in either investing in Government instruments on their own account or brokering large ﬁnancing deals on behalf of the sovereign.

3. Such power and sway are not conﬁned to our shores but extend to the regional and international levels.

In today's interconnected world, and given Trinidad and Tobago's open capital account, external ﬁnancial developments have a direct and early bearing on our local banks. Capital ﬂows across our borders in relation to relative incentives: this is why, in calibrating our monetary policy, the Central Bank monitors closely interest diﬀerentials between Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the world. One of the starkest examples is the global ﬁnancial crisis of 2007/8 where the meltdown in the US spread like wildﬁre to other territories. Fortunately we were spared the brunt of this contagion due in part to the conservatism of our banks, which limited their involvement in high risk activities. Moreover, the domestic/external inﬂuence goes both ways, especially given cross investments in the Caribbean region. We are witnessing a growing wave of ﬁnancial sector mergers and acquisitions across the region as Trinbagonian banks and other institutions search for more proﬁt centers. The impact of such actions on power and proﬁtability must be balanced by the heightened vulnerability to the economic fortunes of other Caribbean

Power, Pro ts and Responsibility:

Realities of Bank Professionals in Trinidad and Tobago

3

territories. While we witnessed the spillover eﬀect of the CLICO/BAT/CIB diﬃculties on some Caribbean nations, domestic debt restructurings in Jamaica and Barbados had a knock-on impact on our institutions that had branches/ subsidiaries/investments in those countries. As a result, Caribbean regulators have intensiﬁed their coordination and collaboration-via groupings like the Caribbean Group of Banking Supervisors (CGBS) and the Caribbean Association of Insurance Regulators (CAIR)-in order to identify problems early and conduct joint assessments.

4. Bank services also aﬀect the lives of the ordinary man/woman in the street-from birth to death (and oftentimes beyond!). Virtually all of our population is tied to a commercial bank and depends heavily on that relationship to successfully conduct aﬀairs. The ﬁrst foray into the banking world often comes via a parent starting an account for a minor, or a young person recognizing the beneﬁts of a savings account. Throughout one's working life, the bank-client relationship transitions from salary deposits and withdrawals to borrowing for a car, house or education, and to investments. I suspect that most people, if they have a good experience, become customers for life of a particular bank and prolong the relationship beyond their time on earth by enrolling their children and grandchildren. However, some people are not comfortable with the power that banks wield over them (especially in terms of service fees) and choose therefore to limit their interaction with your institutions. The demonetization exercise at the end of 2019 provided dramatic evidence of how many persons chose to keep their $100 bills at home, despite the evident safety risk! Many claimed they didnot trust the banks, preferred to keep their own eye on their notes, were turned oﬀ by the fees, or simply could not open an account. On this subject, let me use the opportunity to once again thank our banks for doing yeoman service through this demonetization project, by facilitating large exchanges of cash in a very tight time frame, including to persons who were not their customers. I believe that this opened the way for registration of new customers and building of fresh relationships. Moreover, the amount of deposits in banks rose markedly as customers who brought in large sums of $100 cotton notes from their mattresses did not convert all to polymer, but deposited a signiﬁcant proportion into their savings accounts-our statistics show that savings deposits rose by $7 billion in the ﬁnal quarter of 2019 alone.

5. Now let's turn to proﬁts: for the most part, banking in Trinidad and Tobago is a proﬁtable endeavor. As private (or quasi-public) entities with shareholders interested in dividends, banks keep a keen eye on the bottom line-the ﬁnancial reward from doing business. For the most part, bank proﬁts are driven by the diﬀerence between the cost of the funds they get from the public and the price they charge when they lend these funds. This interest spread is relatively high in Trinidad and Tobago. Over the last couple of decades, commercial bank spreads between loan and deposit rates averaged (a "healthy" or "exorbitant"-depending on who you talk to) 8.04 per cent. This compares to averages

Power, Pro ts and Responsibility:

Realities of Bank Professionals in Trinidad and Tobago

4

of 3.09 per cent in the United States and 3.89 per cent in Mexico. In TT dollar terms, net after tax proﬁts of banks rose from $2.7 billion in 2015 to over $3 billion in 2019. But of course we know what happened in 2020 and continues to this day. The dreaded and unanticipated global pandemic has aﬀected all facets of our lives, reducing personal and commercial earnings and ﬁnancial dealings which form the basis of banks' operations. As a result, post-tax proﬁts plunged to $1.5 billion in 2020. In similar fashion, bank proﬁts throughout the world have taken a meaningful hit in the wake of the coronavirus, as reﬂected in bank stock prices. In this context, there is concern internationally that a generalized rise in nonperforming loans could morph into wider banking problems. We at the Central Bank are keeping a close eye on credit developments.

services to the domestic market-it is becoming easier for Trinis to access insurance and other ﬁnancial products (traditionally only available locally) from external providers via the internet; and (iii) Retail and other companies oﬀering their own credit cards, prepaid cards, and/or a range of bundled oﬀerings. As professionals you will no doubt be charged with ﬁnding solutions to others muscling in on your proﬁt margins-do you block new potential competitors, invest in them or oﬀer new products? Ultimately, banks will need to constantly step up their game in providing high quality and eﬃcient service to customers given the growing options available.

6. Advances in technology will enhance competition in ﬁnancial services, while new mergers and acquisitions continue to blur the lines deﬁning a "commercial bank." As we all can appreciate, the level of proﬁt also depends on the extent of competition. It is a cold fact that the lines demarcating categories of ﬁnancial intermediation are becoming fuzzier, providing individuals and companies with other options than banks to serve their needs. In these days of rapid and easily available communication and strides in technology, three of the sources of threat to the privileged proﬁt position of banks are: (i) New players who oﬀer facilities via mobile or other devices that bypass banks altogether-the services could encompass not only basic bill payments, but almost instantaneous money transfers across the world, investment alternatives, and loans; (ii) Foreign banks (and other institutions) providing

7. Making high proﬁts takes its toll in terms of stress, long work hours and dealing with diﬃcult bosses, so prioritizing work-life balance is essential for you professionals. At times (perhaps most of the time), you may feel like you are on a treadmill-going, going, going… Make no mistake, banking is a high stress vocation that won't get less intense over time. Technology will make work processes less tedious, but it also means that staﬀ can be replaced easier. This makes it more important to be aware of the personal and family cost in terms of extended working hours, tight deadlines and an ever changing dynamic environment populated with beady-eyed competitors and more demanding customers. As if this were not enough, at present you have to deal with 'work from home' arrangements for you

Power, Pro ts and Responsibility:

Realities of Bank Professionals in Trinidad and Tobago