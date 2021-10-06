Governor Lars Rohde's speech about the housing market situation at the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks' theme day
Authors
Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject
Speeches from Danmarks Nationalbank; Housing finance
Type
Speeches
Year
2021
Published
6 October 2021
At the theme day of the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks, Lars Rohde addressed the housing market situation. He reiterated Danmarks Nationalbank's recommendations on the Danish housing market. Housing market resilience can and should be strengthened. One way of doing so is by restricting loans with deferred amortisation to the most resilient homeowners.
