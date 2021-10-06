Log in
Governor Lars Rohde's speech about the housing market situation at the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks' theme day

10/06/2021 | 08:46am EDT
Governor Lars Rohde's speech about the housing market situation at the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks' theme day
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Speeches from Danmarks Nationalbank; Housing finance
Type Speeches
Year 2021
Published 6 October 2021
At the theme day of the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks, Lars Rohde addressed the housing market situation. He reiterated Danmarks Nationalbank's recommendations on the Danish housing market. Housing market resilience can and should be strengthened. One way of doing so is by restricting loans with deferred amortisation to the most resilient homeowners.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
