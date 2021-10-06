Governor Lars Rohde's speech about the housing market situation at the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks' theme day

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Speeches from Danmarks Nationalbank ; Housing finance Type Speeches Year 2021 Published 6 October 2021

At the theme day of the Association of Danish Mortgage Banks, Lars Rohde addressed the housing market situation. He reiterated Danmarks Nationalbank's recommendations on the Danish housing market. Housing market resilience can and should be strengthened. One way of doing so is by restricting loans with deferred amortisation to the most resilient homeowners.

