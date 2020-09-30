Log in
Governor Newsom Vetoes AB 2100 (Wood)

09/30/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 2100 (Wood), a bill co-sponsored by the California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) and the Western Center on Law and Poverty. AB 2100 would have made the necessary changes to implement Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-01-19 regarding the Medi-Cal pharmacy benefit fee-for-service (FFS) transition without causing undo harm or burden to patients.

Additionally, it would have authorized the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to provide a disease management payment, or similar payment, to Medi-Cal provider pharmacies that dispense specialty drugs to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, finally recognizing the care provided by pharmacists to patients with chronic illnesses by providing a payment for their important work on disease management.

CPhA is disappointed that the Governor did not see fit to address the issue of underpayments for specialty medications. CPhA provided ample evidence of the negative impacts on patients and providers with the current unsustainable system.

Patient testimonials further illustrated that what harms community pharmacy, harms the patients for whom they provide care.

We are hopeful that despite the veto of AB 2100 (Wood), the state will address this issue in some sense. The residents of the state of California who rely on their medications, deserve nothing less.

This underpayment has resulted in numerous community pharmacies being forced to discontinue providing life-saving medications.

“CPhA will continue to advocate for community pharmacists and the patients for whom they provide care. We appreciate the acknowledgement of Assemblymember Jim Wood that pharmacists are crucial members of the healthcare team and we must ensure access to specialty medications.” Clifford Young, RPh, President, California Pharmacists Association

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) was founded in 1869 and is the largest state association representing pharmacists. CPhA represents pharmacists, technicians and student pharmacists from all practice settings. These practice settings include community pharmacy (both independent owners and employees working in chain drug stores), hospitals & health-systems, and specialty practices such as compounding, managed care, and long-term care.


© Business Wire 2020
