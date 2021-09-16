Log in
Governor Northam provides keynote at M.C. Dean Facility ribbon cutting

09/16/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
RUTHER GLEN, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Ralph Northam today delivered the keynote speech at a ribbon cutting event for M.C. Dean, Inc.'s $25.1M manufacturing center expansion.

The center serves as the home to ModularMEP™, M.C. Dean's line of customizable, fully integrated, tested, and secure modular electrical buildings, rooms, and assemblies shipped to project and construction sites across the United States and select international locations. The expansion project doubles M.C. Dean's manufacturing capacity to support high growth, mission-critical customers, including data centers, airports, and healthcare facilities.  

"M.C. Dean has been a valued partner in Virginia for over 70 years, and has played a critical role in the growth of the Commonwealth's advanced manufacturing sector," said Governor Northam. "Virginia's extensive infrastructure networks and world-class workforce, two of the reasons why the Commonwealth was named top state for business two years in a row, allow companies to expand and thrive like M.C. Dean. We are excited to have them in Caroline County, and we look forward to supporting all of their future successes."

M.C. Dean, headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, employs more than 4,500 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability. M.C. Dean began development of the manufacturing center in 2003 and opened in 2006. The company has made three rounds of investment at the site over the past 15 years with the support of Caroline County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Today the campus, known as the Caroline County Center for Innovation and Industry, includes more than 300,000 square feet of ModularMEP™ manufacturing capacity on 585-acres. The campus also includes 220 new acres of ready-to-develop land to support future expansion.

"Our ModularMEP™ expansion allows us to scale with our mission-critical customers' demand for modular power and technology systems that deliver enhanced quality, safety, and speed to market," said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. "By investing in our home state of Virginia, we're able to serve major hubs for technology and federal clients with easy access to several large ports and I-95 for distribution. We also have access to great technology and manufacturing talent between Richmond and the D.C. corridor." 

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Caroline County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Caroline County with the project. The governor also approved a $250,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies. Funding and services to support the company's employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

"M.C. Dean has helped Caroline County become a technology employment center in the region, stimulating growth, while adding capital improvements that allow further development on the site," said Reginald Underwood, Chairman, Caroline County Board of Supervisors from the Reedy Church District. "Strategically located along the I-95 corridor between Washington, D.C. and Richmond, Caroline County is ideal for manufacturing, distribution, and data centers. Caroline County welcomes additional growth and development through technology investment."

M.C. Dean is hiring: For more information on current job opportunities, visit mcdean.com/careers.

About M.C. Dean

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence™. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission-critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life-safety, instrumentation and control, and command and control systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia and employs more than 4,500 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

M.C. Dean Media Contacts:
Regine de la Cruz, regine.delacruz@mcdean.com
Mobile: 202-430-1389

Ramneek Kaur, ramneek.kaur@mcdean.com
Mobile: 202-446-6116

B-Roll: M.C. Dean Facility Ribbon Cutting - https://vimeo.com/606777053/d357ee177d

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/governor-northam-provides-keynote-at-mc-dean-facility-ribbon-cutting-301379165.html

SOURCE M.C. Dean, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
