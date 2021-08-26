Log in
Governor Øystein Olsen to step down in February 2022

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
Press release
Governor Øystein Olsen to step down in February 2022

The Governor of Norges Bank, Øystein Olsen, has today informed the Ministry of Finance that he wishes to resign from his post in February 2022.

'There is a time for everything. In January next year I will turn 70 years of age. This is a natural time to round off a long professional career. I have decided to remain in my post to the end of February next year and finish off with my 12th annual address,' says Governor Olsen.

Øystein Olsen took up the post of Governor of Norges Bank in January 2011 and is now serving his second six-year term.

Contact:

Press telephone: +47 21 49 09 30
Email: presse@norges-bank.no

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 13:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
