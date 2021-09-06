Governor Per Callesen's presentation at Finance Denmark's Director's Conference 2021

Authors Danmarks Nationalbank Subject Danish Economy Type Speeches Year 2021 Published 6 September 2021

On 6 September, Governor Per Callesen held a presentation at Finance Denmark's Director Conference 2021. The presentation describes the current situation for the Danish economy. The presentation also includes the decision of the Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs to raise the countercyclical buffer and describes negative interest rates and the phase-out of government liquidity support. (The presentation is in Danish only).

