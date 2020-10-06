Governor Ricketts Proclaims October Bioscience Month

Bio Nebraska announced today that Governor Pete Ricketts officially proclaimed the month of October in Nebraska as Bioscience Month and recognized the celebration of the bioscience industry with a video message. Bioscience Month recognizes Nebraska’s diverse bio-ecosystem comprising the human and animal health sectors, educational research, renewable fuels, industrial biotech and agricultural processing, all of which are critical to the state’s economy and competitiveness in the global market.

“Nebraska’s strong workforce and business-friendly climate have sparked the growth of our bioscience industry,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Additionally, our abundant natural resources, agricultural innovation, and central location are highly attractive to bioscience companies.”

According to a recent report from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the bioscience industry in Nebraska plays a significant economic role in the state. In Nebraska:

Nearly 18,000 jobs across 1,300 establishments are supported by the industry

The average annual salary in the industry is approximately $70,000

Research universities conducted $374 million in bioscience related R&D in 2018, which is 75% of all academic R&D in the state

578 bioscience related patents were issued between 2016 and 2019

“At Bio Nebraska, we are proud to represent over 80 bio-related member organizations whose work contributes greatly to the benefit of mankind, including the fight against COVID-19, while creating opportunities for economic development and growth across the state,” said Rob Owen, Bio Nebraska Executive Director. “We are grateful to Gov. Ricketts for recognizing the importance of Nebraska’s bio-ecosystem by proclaiming October Bioscience Month.”

Throughout the month, Bio Nebraska will celebrate Bioscience Month through a series of virtual offerings, including a special COVID-19 briefing for Nebraska Legislators and a presentation for Nebraska Women in STEM, both featuring bioscience leaders in Nebraska. Visit bionebraska.org to learn more.

About Bio Nebraska

Founded in 2005, Bio Nebraska is a non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and growing Nebraska’s bio-ecosystem. Bio Nebraska represents over 80 member companies from all segments of our state’s bio-ecosystem and works to connect the bio-ecosystem to the world to create opportunities for economic development and growth in the state. For more information, visit bionebraska.org.

