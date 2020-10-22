Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Governor Tabaković participates in IMF Managing Director's conference with CESEE governors and finance ministers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

22/10/2020

Governor Tabaković participates in IMF Managing Director's conference with CESEE governors and finance ministers

Ms Jorgovanka Tabaković, NBS Governor and Serbia's Governor to the IMF, has participated today in the virtual conference organised by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. This high-level conference, which gathered governors and finance ministers of Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE), focused on economic prospects and challenges facing Europe amid the pandemic.

The participants informed each other about the measures undertaken to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic and the results of these measures. They also discussed the strategies to ensure economic recovery and faster growth in the medium run.

Ms Georgieva held the opening speech and was followed by Mr Alfred Kammer, the new Director of the IMF European Department, who presented the economic outlook for Europe. 'The IMF's new forecasts for Europe are somewhat less pessimistic than three months ago. While sharp downturns are expected for a large number of countries this year, including even two-digit falls, the best outcomes are expected for Serbia and Lithuania', said Governor Tabaković. 'If we also take into account the latest IMF's statement following the completed fifth review of the current Policy Coordination Instrument, this year by far the best result in Europe is projected for Serbia', added the Governor.

The Governor stressed that one of the conclusions of the meeting was that the European countries which had created fiscal room in the prior period were the ones able to adopt and implement large fiscal packages, Serbia being among them. Central banks throughout Europe eased their monetary policies significantly, using various channels. Some economies saw a dramatic reduction in interest rates, including Serbia, which also arranged a precautionary repo line with the ECB, as yet another instrument to be potentially used in emergency situations.

Central banks and governments throughout Europe adopted measures to assist borrowers in order to moderate economic shocks, prevent volatility in financial markets and preserve financial stability. 'Serbia stands out also in terms of the measures taken by the central bank to support the liquidity of all market participants, to encourage lending and prevent shocks in financial markets. Serbia was mentioned in the group of countries that adopted a whole set of measures to ease the financial position of citizens and firms, including a temporary moratorium on payment of loan liabilities to banks', said the Governor.

'In Serbia, we responded to the crisis with the right and well-timed measures. The scope of the response puts us among countries that provided the largest support to their citizens and businesses. We have maintained stability and will do everything it takes to catch up soon and compensate for this crisis year', concluded Governor Tabaković.


Governor's Office

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 16:59:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
AQ
01:10pProvident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
01:09pWall Street dips in choppy trade as investors look for stimulus
RE
01:09pAndrew Parmet Joins Lido Advisors, LLC, as SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment and Analytics
BU
01:09pAMC Bonds Fall Despite Theater Reopenings
DJ
01:09pGold falls 1% on resilient U.S. jobs data, dollar recovery
RE
01:06pHYCU Delivers New SAP HANA Data Protection as a Service Solutions for Google Cloud 
GL
01:05pTHG : To create hundreds of jobs in the north west...
PU
01:05pTENARIS S A : promotes circular economy projects at ESG forum in Romania
PU
01:05pHIAG strengthens operational power through successful share placement
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group