Governor Visco spoke today on Climate finance: How far will central bankers go?

03/30/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
During the full-day virtual conference Climate Capital Live. The Race to Net-Zero, organized by the Financial Times, the Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, spoke today during the session 'Climate finance: How far will central bankers go?' moderated by Martin Wolf, the FT's Chief Economics Commentator.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbgvE6bULlw

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 19:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
