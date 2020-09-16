CBUAE Classification: Public

Governor of the Central Bank of UAE emphasises the importance of adhering to FATF standards

Abu Dhabi, UAE, (15 September 2020): The Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities Governors in their 44th Meeting held earlier this week, chaired by His Excellency Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), addressed several topics in light of the implications of Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting was also attended by Experts from various international institutions where one of the key subjects discussed was the progress in efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and the importance of expanding financial inclusion.

Dr. Marcus Pleyer, President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), addressed this topic citing that corruption is a global issue that widely affects communities worldwide, specifically in developing countries which are increasingly vulnerable to these unlawful acts. He commended the efforts taken by Arab countries to develop the required frameworks and measures to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism and urged them to undertake further actions in this regard, noting that this matter should be a top priority especially during the spread of Covid-19.

FATF President highlighted that adhering to the standards developed by the taskforce will strengthen public confidence in the financial and banking system towards having a stable economy.

In line with the FATF's directives, the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations chaired by H.E. the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, has adopted several initiatives to mitigate financial crimes. This includes the launch of a smart platform "FAWRI TICK" that supports communication and coordination between relevant government authorities and features rapid detection of financial risks.

In support of the Committee's efforts, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is actively collaborating with the relevant UAE authorities, together with CBUAE, to develop effective means of cooperation through various actions, including the signing of impactful agreements with relevant authorities collection of necessary data to combat financial terrorism as well as the launch of the "Go AML" platform which facilitates analysis of suspicious transactions and the submission of reports to the concerned authorities.

Commenting on these developments, H.E. Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, endorsed the importance of addressing this issue as part of the UAE's national agenda and stressed on the necessity to take appropriate actions regarding combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The efforts include

