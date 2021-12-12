Governor's Keynote Address at the 2021 Annual Bankers Week Dinner of the CIB

Good evening. All too soon 2021 is coming to an end; it has been a very eventful year with all the challenges and opportunities. It is a pleasure to join the banking fraternity at this annual Dinner event to praise God Almighty for His blessings during the year and allowing us to meet once again in a healthy and favourable condition.

Let me thank the CIB President and her team for yet another successful Bankers' week celebrations. The theme for this year's celebrations,

"

The Digital Economy of Ghana - The Strategic Role of the Banking Industry,"