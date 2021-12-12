|
Governor's Keynote Address at the 2021 Annual Bankers Week Dinner of the CIB
2021 ANNUAL BANKERS WEEK DINNER OF THE CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF BANKERS
KEYNOTE ADDRESS
BY
DR. ERNEST ADDISON
GOVERNOR, BANK OF GHANA
December 11, 2021
President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB), Members of the Governing Council of CIB,
Chief Executive Officers of Banks,
Associates and Fellows of CIB,
Distinguished Guests,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Good evening. All too soon 2021 is coming to an end; it has been a very eventful year with all the challenges and opportunities. It is a pleasure to join the banking fraternity at this annual Dinner event to praise God Almighty for His blessings during the year and allowing us to meet once again in a healthy and favourable condition.
Let me thank the CIB President and her team for yet another successful Bankers' week celebrations. The theme for this year's celebrations, "The Digital Economy of Ghana - The Strategic Role of the Banking Industry," was apt. The banking sector mostly is the main sector in which technological innovations have had the most profound effects. Digital innovation and transformation has been made more significant during the pandemic. To allow the economy
to benefit fully, we need to ensure that tech innovations are made under secure, reliable. And ensure that robust infrastructures are in place to facilitate transformation in the economy.
As has been our tradition, allow me to first provide an update on our assessment of the economy and the banking sector and our recent decisions.
The steady economic recovery from the pandemic effects since the last quarter of 2020 continued into 2021. The Bank's measure of economic activity (the Composite Index of Economic Activity) recorded an annual growth of 11.2 percent in September, compared with 10.8 percent and 4.2 percent in the same periods of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For instance, we have seen strong growth and rebound in domestic VAT collections, industrial consumption of electricity, port activity, imports, and air-passenger arrivals.. This sustained rebound in economic activity is underpinned by turnaround in both consumer and business sentiments, driven by perceived improvements in economic prospects, although consumers expressed some concerns about current household
finances.
On the external front, Ghana's external position has continued to remain strong, despite a narrowing of the trade surplus as economy recovers and imports increase. Production of key export commodities, Cocoa and Gold, remained firm although Oil output fell behind projections. At the same time, higher services outflows continued, resulting in a widening of the current account deficit to US$1.9 billion, compared with US$1.2 billion in 2020. The above notwithstanding, the still supportive policy environment and the effective manner in which the government managed the Corona Virus allowed confidence to remain strong in the Ghanaian economy, resulting in higher inflows from foreign direct investments, portfolio flows, in addition to the IMF SDR allocation. All these put together led to a balance of payments surplus of US$1.7 billion, higher than the US$334 million surplus recorded a year ago.
Ladies and Gentlemen, these developments supported the build-up of international reserves to US$10.8 billion (equivalent to 4.9 months of import cover) in October 2021 from US$8.6 billion
(representing 4.0 months of import cover) at the end of December 2020, and provided enough cushion in the foreign exchange market as demand pressures from corporates, importers, and offshore investors increased since October 2021. Cumulatively, the Ghana Cedi recorded a year-to-date depreciation of 2.7 percent against the US dollar in November 2021, compared with 3.9 percent depreciation in the same period of 2020.
Ladies and Gentlemen, during the year, inflation steadily eased to as low as 7.5 percent in May 2021, from 11.4 percent at the peak of the pandemic in July 2020. More recently however, as is the case globally, inflation has trended up to 11.0 percent in October 2021, outside the medium-term target band of the Central Bank, due to both supply (food prices) and demand (petroleum price pressures) shocks. Underlying inflation pressures are also elevated, highlighting the risks to the inflation outlook.
Ladies and Gentlemen, the above developments informed the MPC's assessment of the emerging risks and threats to inflation, particularly as these supply side constraints become embedded in
