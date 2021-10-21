Governor's Remarks at Book Launch Memoirs from the Hilltop

Book Launch
Memoirs from the Hilltop
Remarks by
Dr. Ernest Addison
Governor, Bank of Ghana
October 20, 2021
It is a pleasure to be here today, as Guest of Honour, to help launch the book
"Memoirs from the Hilltop", written by one of the Bank's own, Mr. Kofi Otutu
Adu-Labi. Mr. Adu-Labi has been known to the Bank since 2000. Prior to his employment with the Bank, he had worked with the erstwhile SSB Bank Limited for twenty (24) years. In his 11-year tenure with the Bank of Ghana, where he served as Advisor under two Governors, he was at the forefront of numerous and significant initiatives which contributed to the development of the Bank and the financial sector of the economy.
First, he served as Director of HR, where he led a "Process Improvement Project" to drive the "Change Management" process in the Bank and also chaired the preparatory Committee that inaugurated the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana. In all these, he displayed commitment and industry in his role.
His many transformative accomplishments in the BOG include successfully coordinating the implementation of the Supply and Installation of Bank Notes
Processing Machines, Bank's Security Improvement Project, and the Establishment of the Central Securities Depository and Settlement Systems.
4. A key remarkable quality about Mr. Adu-Labi is his writing skills. During his tenure at the Bank, he demonstrated this quality in numerous papers he submitted on projects. It therefore comes as no surprise that he has authored ten (10) books since he retired from the services of the Bank.
5. Memoirs from the Hilltop is the tenth collection from Mr. Adu-Labi's "writing academy" and is a celebration of God's grace, love, and mercy in his life. And, indeed, Mr. Adu-Labi has much to be thankful for. In his 70 years of life, from his formative years, though secondary school to his professional and spiritual life, Mr. Adu-Labi has gained a lot of experiences and lessons that he hopes can inspire and empower others to accomplish many great heights. We have often been told that
"experience is the best teacher". This saying often alludes to our own experiences.
However, as we learn from this book, sometimes, we can be best served when we learn from the experiences of others.
This memoir has many lessons to offer the young and the old alike. For the young, this book offers direction and encouragement for navigating the different stages of life. It also teaches important life lessons such as the need to maintain diligence, character, and relationships in the service to others and to country. For the old, it is an opportunity to reflect on the past and to get different perspectives on similar/shared experiences and historical events. It is also a lesson that life is most meaningful when it is shared.
Memoirs from the Hilltop is a thirty-seven (37) chapter book and I noted that seven
(7) of those chapters have been dedicated to the Bank of Ghana. This is a testament of the important role that the Bank has played in Mr. Adu-Labi's life, and vice-versa. The seven (7) chapters dwell on some of the major projects undertaken by the Bank in the past and include stories behind the establishment of the Central Securities
Depository and the Collateral Registry; as well as stories on the Redenomination of the Ghana cedi in 2007. In this regard, the book is not only a good read, but also a good reference material for students, researchers, and the Bank's staff.
8. To sum up, let me thank Mr. Adu-Labi for the selfless act that he has demonstrated in publishing this memoir; the act of stretching himself out for the benefit of others.
He has indeed shown that we live, not for ourselves, but for others. I would also like to congratulate him for a very well written book that has received great reviews from esteemed individuals both locally and abroad. I highly recommend this book and entreat you all to be generous in your support of it and its charitable causes.
Thank you.
