Governor's Remarks at Book Launch Memoirs from the Hilltop

His many transformative accomplishments in the BOG include successfully coordinating the implementation of the Supply and Installation of Bank Notes

First, he served as Director of HR, where he led a "Process Improvement Project" to drive the "Change Management" process in the Bank and also chaired the preparatory Committee that inaugurated the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana. In all these, he displayed commitment and industry in his role.

It is a pleasure to be here today, as Guest of Honour, to help launch the book

Processing Machines, Bank's Security Improvement Project, and the Establishment of the Central Securities Depository and Settlement Systems.

4. A key remarkable quality about Mr. Adu-Labi is his writing skills. During his tenure at the Bank, he demonstrated this quality in numerous papers he submitted on projects. It therefore comes as no surprise that he has authored ten (10) books since he retired from the services of the Bank.

5. Memoirs from the Hilltop is the tenth collection from Mr. Adu-Labi's "writing academy" and is a celebration of God's grace, love, and mercy in his life. And, indeed, Mr. Adu-Labi has much to be thankful for. In his 70 years of life, from his formative years, though secondary school to his professional and spiritual life, Mr. Adu-Labi has gained a lot of experiences and lessons that he hopes can inspire and empower others to accomplish many great heights. We have often been told that

"experience is the best teacher". This saying often alludes to our own experiences.

However, as we learn from this book, sometimes, we can be best served when we learn from the experiences of others.

