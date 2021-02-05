Governor's Statement, February 5, 2021

2

need of the hour is to continue to support growth, assuage the impact of COVID-19 and return the economy to a higher growth trajectory.

Assessment of Growth and Inflation

4. The new year 2021 has begun on a strong positive note with vaccination drives in major economies as well as in India. India's response to COVID-19 reminds us of an excerpt from Mahatma Gandhi's proclamation that "determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history1." While the year 2020 tested our capabilities and endurance, 2021 is setting the stage for a new economic era in the course of our history.

Growth

5. Importantly, signs of recovery have strengthened further since the last meeting of the MPC. High frequency coincident and proximate indicators suggest that the list of normalising sectors is expanding. The RBI's survey points towards improvement in capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector to 63.3 per cent in Q2:2020-21 from 47.3 per cent in the preceding quarter. Consumer confidence is reviving, and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat. The movement of goods and people and domestic trading activity are growing at a robust pace. Electricity and energy demand reflect a broader normalisation of economic activity than in December, even as fears of a second wave abate. Data for sales and new launches of residential units in major metropolitan centres reflect a renewed confidence in the real estate sector. Manufacturing, services and composite purchasing managers' indices (PMI) are in expansion zones - the manufacturing PMI rose to 57.7 in January 2021 from 56.4 in December 2020 and and the services PMI rose to 52.8 in January 2021 from 52.3 in December 2020. Furthermore, the vaccination drive is expected to provide an impetus for the restoration of contact intensive sectors and a leading edge to the Indian pharma industry in the global market. Foreign Direct Investment and Foreign Portfolio Investment to India have surged in recent months, reposing faith in the impressive recovery in the Indian economy. Ahead of a broader infrastructure revival, the speed of daily national highways construction is rising and the pace of award of national highway projects in 2020-21 has doubled year-on-year.