Governor's Statement, February 5, 2021
|
February 05, 2021
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on 3rd, 4th and 5th February, 2021 and deliberated on current and evolving macroeconomic and financial developments, both domestic and global. The MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. It also unanimously decided to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary - at least through the current financial year and into the next year - to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent. The reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35 per cent.
I would like to first set out briefly the broad contours of the MPC's decision making process and its underlying motivation. Inflation outturns in the last two months have turned out to be better than what was expected at the time of the December meeting. For the first time during the COVID-19 period, inflation has eased below the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent. Going ahead, factors that could shape the food inflation trajectory in coming months, including the likely bumper kharif harvest arrivals in markets, rising prospects of a good rabi crop, larger winter supplies of key vegetables and softer poultry demand on fears of avian flu are all indicative of a stable near-term outlook.
The preliminary estimate of GDP for 2020-21 released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on January 7, 2021 has turned out to be very close to the MPC's December projection. The outlook on growth has improved significantly, with positive growth impulses becoming more broad-based, and the rollout of the vaccination programme in the country auguring well for the end of the pandemic. Given that inflation has returned within the tolerance band, the MPC judged that the
need of the hour is to continue to support growth, assuage the impact of COVID-19 and return the economy to a higher growth trajectory.
Assessment of Growth and Inflation
4. The new year 2021 has begun on a strong positive note with vaccination drives in major economies as well as in India. India's response to COVID-19 reminds us of an excerpt from Mahatma Gandhi's proclamation that "determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history1." While the year 2020 tested our capabilities and endurance, 2021 is setting the stage for a new economic era in the course of our history.
Growth
5. Importantly, signs of recovery have strengthened further since the last meeting of the MPC. High frequency coincident and proximate indicators suggest that the list of normalising sectors is expanding. The RBI's survey points towards improvement in capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector to 63.3 per cent in Q2:2020-21 from 47.3 per cent in the preceding quarter. Consumer confidence is reviving, and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat. The movement of goods and people and domestic trading activity are growing at a robust pace. Electricity and energy demand reflect a broader normalisation of economic activity than in December, even as fears of a second wave abate. Data for sales and new launches of residential units in major metropolitan centres reflect a renewed confidence in the real estate sector. Manufacturing, services and composite purchasing managers' indices (PMI) are in expansion zones - the manufacturing PMI rose to 57.7 in January 2021 from 56.4 in December 2020 and and the services PMI rose to 52.8 in January 2021 from 52.3 in December 2020. Furthermore, the vaccination drive is expected to provide an impetus for the restoration of contact intensive sectors and a leading edge to the Indian pharma industry in the global market. Foreign Direct Investment and Foreign Portfolio Investment to India have surged in recent months, reposing faith in the impressive recovery in the Indian economy. Ahead of a broader infrastructure revival, the speed of daily national highways construction is rising and the pace of award of national highway projects in 2020-21 has doubled year-on-year.
What is more, the flow of financial resources to the commercial sector has been improving, particularly in respect of non-food bank credit and via commercial paper (CPs), credit by housing finance companies, private placement of corporate bonds and foreign direct investment. The total flow of these resources is ₹8.85 lakh crore this year so far (up to January 15, 2021), compared with ₹7.97 lakh crore during the corresponding period of last year. The latest bank lending survey of the RBI suggests further sequential improvement in sentiment on loan demand across all sectors right up to Q2:2021-22. Taking these factors into consideration, real GDP growth is projected at 10.5 per cent in 2021-22 - in the range of 26.2 to 8.3 per cent in H1 and 6.0 per cent in Q3.
The Union Budget 2021-22 has provided a strong impetus for revival of sectors such as health and well-being, infrastructure, innovation and research, among others. This will have a cascading multiplier effect going forward, particularly in improving the investment climate and reinvigorating domestic demand, income and employment. The investment-oriented stimulus under AatmaNirbhar 2.0 and 3.0 (given during the peak of the pandemic) has started working its way through and is improving the spending momentum along with the quality of public investment. Both will facilitate regaining India's growth potential over the medium-term. The projected increase in capital expenditure augurs well for capacity creation and crowding in private investment, thereby improving the prospects for growth and building credibility around the quality of expenditure.
Inflation
8. After breaching the upper tolerance threshold continuously since June 2020, CPI inflation moved below 6 per cent in December for the first time in the post- lockdown period, supported by favourable base effects and a sharp fall in key vegetable prices, the latter accounting for around 90 per cent of the decline in headline inflation during November and December. Both higher fresh arrivals and active supply side interventions contributed to this favourable development. It is expected that vegetable prices will remain soft in the near-term, while pressures may continue to persist in certain key food items. The outlook for core inflation is influenced by the escalation in cost-push pressures seen in recent months. Petroleum product prices have reached historic highs as international crude prices surged in recent months and the high indirect taxes remain, both in the Centre and States. These, along with the sharp increase in industrial raw material prices have
resulted in a broad-based increase in prices of services and manufacturing products in recent months. Going forward, concerted policy action by both Centre and States, is critical to ensure that the ongoing cost build-up does not escalate further. Taking into consideration all these factors, the projection for CPI inflation has been revised to
5.2 per cent for Q4:2020-21, 5.2 per cent to 5.0 per cent in H1:2021-22 and 4.3 per cent for Q3:2021-22, with risks broadly balanced.
9. By March 2021, the Government would be reviewing the inflation target for the next five years. The experience with successfully maintaining price stability and the gains in credibility for monetary policy since the institution of the inflation targeting framework, barring the COVID-19 period, needs to be reinforced in the coming years even as we exit the pandemic and seek to exploit the opportunities of the post- COVID world. Price stability is the foundation on which the economy can strive to reach its potential in a virtuous cycle of higher financial savings and investment; reduced uncertainties for firms in investment and wage decisions; reduced term and risk premia in financial markets; and increased external competitiveness.
Liquidity Guidance
The Reserve Bank and the markets evolved a shared understanding towards cooperative solutions during the pandemic period. A large government borrowing programme was managed seamlessly. The issuance of corporate bonds reached a record level (₹5.8 lakh crore during April-December 2020 as compared with ₹4.6 lakh crore during April-December 2019). Explicit forward guidance was an innovative feature in the conduct of monetary policy during 2020-21.In addressing the discomfort of markets regarding persistently higher inflation prints and the large supply of government paper, the maintenance of financial stability and the orderly evolution of the yield curve were explicitly regarded as public goods as the benefits accrue to all stakeholders in the economy. The RBI's market operations dispelled illiquidity fears and bolstered financial market sentiment. Convinced by the RBI's communication and actions, market participants also responded synchronously and cooperatively, which bears testimony to the effectiveness of the forward guidance.
The measures taken by the RBI through a combination of policy rate cuts, proactive liquidity management and regulatory forbearance against the backdrop of global spillovers and the nation-wide lockdown ensured smooth transmission of policy rate cuts across the market spectrum, narrowing of risk spreads and a
