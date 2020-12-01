Govplace : Named 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia

Govplace is proud to announce that it has been named as a 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group. This is the third year in a row Govplace has earned this distinction, awarded largely on employee experience.

“It is awesome to get this recognition from our Govplace team of Rock Stars, especially after working through such a crazy year, “ said Adam Robinson, Govplace Chief Executive Officer. “In March, we shifted on a dime to 100% telework, and, in the middle of a pandemic, with all of us adjusting to quarantine, telework and kids-distance-learning, the team stepped up to help our customers in new and innovative ways, and together we drove 30%+ YOY revenue growth and multiple customer success stories. Getting this award again is really the icing on the cake.”

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator exclusively focused on providing the public sector with innovative, industry-leading IT products, services, and solutions. We bring a unique combination of California innovation and beltway understanding into each engagement to ensure our federal customers are achieving measurable business and technical outcomes. With a deep understanding of government contracting, an expansive portfolio of contracting vehicles, and demonstrated expertise in leading technologies and solutions, Govplace takes a strategic approach to technology-led transformation and modernization to improve business and operational efficiency and help our federal customers achieve their unique mission needs. Our core capabilities cover Cloud Computing & Infrastructure, Cyber Security & Privacy, IT Automation, and Smart Security Technology & Surveillance. Visit www.govplace.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006091/en/