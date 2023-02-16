Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Govt investigation finds no media leaks on BOJ nominees - lawmaker

02/16/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building under construction in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - An investigation by Japan's government, conducted on request by parliament, found there were no media leaks by government officials on the selection of the nominee for next central bank governor, a ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday the government was expected to appoint academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor, which other media including Reuters also reported on the day.

Four days later, the government officially announced Ueda as its pick to succeed incumbent BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda when his second, five-year term ends in April.

On request by the lower house steering committee, the prime minister's office conducted an investigation into whether officials violated a tacit rule that bans them from leaking the names of nominees for key public posts to the media before they are presented to parliament.

The government said the investigation, which targeted 14 government officials as well as the nominees for BOJ governor and two deputies, found there were no leaks, Shunichi Yamaguchi, head of the lower house steering committee, told reporters.

The government said it offered the BOJ governor post to Ueda and the two deputy posts to former banking watchdog head Ryozo Himino and BOJ executive Shinichi Uchida, on Feb. 13 - a day before the official government announcement, Yamaguchi said.

The rule on the government nominations was set in 2013 to prevent names of government nominees for key public positions, which could move markets, from being leaked to the media before they are formally presented to parliament for approval.

While not legally binding, the rule requires the government look into any media leaks and brief lawmakers on the result, as well as come up with measures to avoid a recurrence.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 92.607 Delayed Quote.1.78%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 161.26 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.06% 100.044 Delayed Quote.1.80%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.12% 143.33 Delayed Quote.0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.09% 1.619355 Delayed Quote.0.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.39% 84.386 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 27501.86 Real-time Quote.5.11%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.01% 133.891 Delayed Quote.0.34%
Latest news "Economy"
12:50aNorth Korea's Kim kicks off housing and greenhouse projects amid economic woes
RE
12:50aIndia's Jan gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low - govt source
RE
12:50aIndia's january gold imports fall 76% y/y to 11 tonnes, lowest i…
RE
12:42aJapan's 5-year bond yield falls on strong auction results
RE
12:41aAirbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
RE
12:35aFund industry says proposed U.S. SEC rules would harm retirement savers
RE
12:33aMarketmind: What landing?
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes
DJ
12:12aStocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2New Biden EV charger rules stress Made In America, force Tesla changes
3U.S. retail sales rebound strongly in January
4UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biophar..
5Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results

HOT NEWS