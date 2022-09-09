Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Govts not the ECB should help ease energy market stress: Lagarde

09/09/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) president addresses a news conference, in Frankfurt

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Governments not central bank should help energy firms under stress from market volatility and prudential requirements should not be eased at clearing houses and derivative counterparties, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

"In this current very volatile environment, it's important that fiscal measures be put in place to provide liquidity to solvent energy market participants, in particular utility firms," Lagarde told a news conference.

Lagarde said that the ECB was ready to provide liquidity to banks as part of normal its normal central banking operations but utility firms are outside its remit.

"Our sense is that watering down the prudential requirements for clearing houses and derivative counterparties should be avoided," she said.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.71% 0.68049 Delayed Quote.5.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.15166 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.76407 Delayed Quote.9.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.62% 0.012461 Delayed Quote.6.38%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.54% 0.993433 Delayed Quote.13.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aTech stocks drive gains in futures
RE
07:30aRussian invasion of Ukraine caused over $97 billion in damages - report
RE
07:29aAsia Gold-Lower prices buoy activity in top hubs; Indian demand slows
RE
07:29aUniper not currently planning savings measures or job cuts - Wirtschaftswoche
RE
07:28aUkraine detains 'collaborator' village head as counter-offensive unfolds- president's office
RE
07:28aChina central bank lists 19 systemically important banks
RE
07:25aGOVTS NOT THE ECB SHOULD HELP EASE ENERGY MARKET STRESS : Lagarde
RE
07:25aAfter Kyiv visit, Blinken meets U.S. allies in Brussels in bid to maintain unity
RE
07:24aBoE delays MPC meeting by one week due to royal mourning
RE
07:23aLula may tap running mate to head Brazil economic policy, aides say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
2DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike
4BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025
5LVMH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS