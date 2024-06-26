Gowin New Energy Group Ltd - New Taipei, Taiwan-based producer and supplier of LED lighting fixtures - Pretax loss widens 27% to CNY5.6 million in 2023, about USD767,526, from CNY4.4 million a year ago. Revenue dives to CNY65,000 from CNY1.2 million, while cost of sales reduce to CNY61,000 from CNY1.1 million. Administrative costs increase 34% to CNY4.6 million from CNY3.5 million. Gowin New Energy reports a gain of CNY209,000 on fair value change and stock dividend on financial assets at fair value for 2023, compared to a loss of CNY936,000 in 2022. The company says it is actively exploring new opportunities as it assesses the means by which associated new companies could be integrated into Gowin New Energy.

Chair Garry Willinge says: "The global economic and geopolitical environment are real challenges, but Gowin is encouraged by its stakeholders and new business introductions, who wish to see the group successfully leverage its status as a publicly quoted company in the UK.

Current stock price: flat at 0.01 pence each

12-month change: up 10%

