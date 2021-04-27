Log in
Gozio Health : Announces 700% Customer Growth Over Last Two Years

04/27/2021 | 09:09am EDT
Rapid adoption of company’s digital front door platform continues as healthcare providers respond to increased consumer demand for mobile apps and digital experiences

Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable end-to-end mobile platform, today announced record customer growth over the last 24 months – with revenue growth to match. Now serving more than 160 hospitals and healthcare facilities, Gozio is helping healthcare organizations safely navigate COVID-19 check-in protocols, increase patient engagement, and minimize administrative burden.

“We are seeing a huge demand for solutions that allow hospitals and health systems to better engage patients in this increasingly virtual world,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “While having a mobile solution that serves as a direct conduit to patients and provides them with immediate access to health care services was already key to the patient experience, the pandemic has dramatically increased consumer demand for digital offerings. Healthcare organizations empirically recognize that digital patient engagement has gone from a nice-to-have to a must-have.”

Health systems are finding that the Gozio platform significantly increases mobile adoption across their patient populations. For example, one healthcare organization in South Florida increased its app adoption from 1,000 users a year to 1,000 users a day with the Gozio platform. Similarly, a health system in Texas reported an average of 1,500 users have downloaded their app each day since January 2021, and app usage has drastically increased from an average of 200 sessions a day to 30,000 sessions a day.

Gozio recently announced partnerships with Yale New Haven Health, University of Tennessee Medical Center and University Health System in San Antonio. Notably, University Health System’s mobile app, developed in collaboration with Gozio, has enabled the health system to communicate with patients in real-time during the pandemic, give patients fast access to health screeners and better manage their patient flow.

“Over the last several years, the healthcare industry has seen growing demand for tools that improve the patient’s experience without putting extra burden on hospitals and health systems’ already taxed IT departments,” said longtime industry veteran and Gozio board member Michael Muchnicki. “Gozio offers a flexible solution that enables healthcare organizations to take patient engagement to the next level.”

For more information about Gozio Health, visit www.goziohealth.com.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable mobile platform exclusively for healthcare systems, including digital front door. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times, bill pay and extensive analytics capabilities. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.


