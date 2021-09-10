Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GrAI Matter Labs : to Showcase Life-Ready AI at AI Hardware Summit 2021

09/10/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GrAI Matter Labs, a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing, today announced the showcase of its GrAI VIP - Vision Inference Processor platform with Life-Ready AI for robotics applications at the upcoming AI Hardware Summit 2021.

The GrAI VIP platform will drive a significant step making machines act and react in real-time for visual inference capabilities in advanced robotics, industrial automation, smart cities, augmented & virtual reality, and a broad range of consumer electronics. GrAI Matter Labs’ silicon-proven, event-based dataflow compute technology, called NeuronFlow, enables industry-leading inference latency up-to 100x better than competing solutions.

Ingolf Held, CEO of GrAI Matter Labs, will present the company’s vision of “AI at the Speed of Life,” as part of a Start Up Showcase at the AI Hardware Summit, building the next generation of acceleration technologies - compute, memory, storage and software. In addition, GrAI Matter Labs will demonstrate the world's most advanced event-based System-on-Chip via a real-life example of on-chip and on-device functionality for advanced robotics.

“The Life-Ready AI platform GrAI VIP will deliver significant performance improvements to industrial automation and revolutionize systems such as pick and place robots, cobots (collaborative robots), and warehouse robots,” said Ingolf. “GrAI Matter Labs already demonstrated GrAI One – the world’s first AI processor optimized for ultra-low latency and low power processing at the last summit. Today I am thrilled to present our next-generation AI platform to our partners and customers, enabling them to jump ahead in the race for AI at the speed of life.”

AI application developers looking to develop Life-Ready products using their edge algorithms can now get early access to the GrAI VIP - Vision Inference Processor platform through our GrAIFlow Software Development Kit (SDK) and drive game-changing products across edge market segments from industrial automation to consumer electronics.

About GrAI Matter Labs

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of Life-Ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans. AI that makes machines act and react in real-time. AI that optimizes energy and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. GML is led by a team of visionary and seasoned engineers and is backed by leading investors, including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance, and Celeste Management.

For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aFERRELLGAS PARTNERS L P : provides severe weather safety tips for National Preparedness Month
AQ
11:13aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
BU
11:12aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Rangers Announce General Public Tickets On-Sale for 2021-22 Season
PU
11:12aMITSIDES PUBLIC : Corporate Announcement
PU
11:12aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aBUTLER NATIONAL : ANNOUNCES First QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aEL EN S P A : The Bod of El.En. SpA released the consolidated six months financial report 2021
PU
11:12aCanadian housing supply elasticities
PU
11:12aIMF Executive Board Concludes the 2021 Article IV Consultation with the Republic of Croatia
PU
11:12aVUZIX : September 10, 2021 Vuzix to Discuss the Augmented Reality Market and its Industry Leading Smart Glasses at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 15 Read More
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..
5World shares bounce, dollar dips as Biden-Xi call helps mood

HOT NEWS