Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Grab upsizes debut term loan to $2 billion on strong investor demand

01/31/2021 | 10:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab has raised $2 billion from its first term loan, in what it said was the largest institutional debt in Asia's technology sector, as the company expands its regional services.

The five-year senior secured loan was upsized from the initial $750 million after the company secured commitments from international institutional investors, Singapore-based Grab said in a statement on Monday.

Anthony Tan, group CEO & co-founder of Grab said that investors recognised the value of Grab's super app platform, as "we continue making consistent progress in achieving our growth and sustainability milestones."

Backed by investors including Softbank Group Corp, Grab has evolved from a ride-hailing app operator to a one-stop shop for services such as food delivery, payments and insurance in Southeast Asia, home to about 650 million people.

Ranked as Southeast Asia's most valuable start-up with a valuation of more than $16 billion, Grab recently won a digital bank licence in Singapore.

Last month, Grab said its total group net revenue jumped by about 70% year-on-year in 2020 and recovered to comfortably above pre-pandemic levels.

The loan will be used for general corporate purposes and will allow Grab to diversify its finances. Grab said the interest rate on the loan was lowered by 100 basis points from the original launch guidance to 450 basis points over LIBOR.

Grab's food business, which has benefited from a sector-wide boom in food delivery as countries imposed lockdowns, accounts for more than 50% of its revenue. Grab expects its food delivery business to breakeven by the end of 2021.

JPMorgan was the lead bookrunner on the loan facility, while Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG and Standard Chartered were the joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.48% 1.18 End-of-day quote.4.42%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -2.33% 444 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/01India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside
RE
01/31Hong kong judge finds former jpmorgan banker catherine leung not guilty of bribery
RE
01/31Growth in China's home prices to cool in 2021, sales flat
RE
01/31China's embattled HNA Group unit shares slump as creditors seek bankruptcy
RE
01/31Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for Nobel peace prize for Israel deals
RE
01/31Australian dollar trades fractionally higher head of central bank meeting
RE
01/31Indonesia December foreign visitor arrivals fall 88.08%
RE
01/31Indonesia January inflation slows to 1.55%
RE
01/31Australia home loans surge in Dec, prices hit record highs
RE
01/31Grab upsizes debut term loan to $2 billion on strong investor demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Robinhood narrows trade limitations to 8 companies from 50- Blog

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ