Grace Period Extension for Submission of Application for Registration of Currency Processors

03/22/2021 | 06:07pm EDT
Grace Period Extension for Submission of Application for Registration of Currency Processors Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 0600 on Tuesday, 23 March 2021
23 Mar 2021

Pursuant to section 70(1), read together with section 63(3) of the Currency Act 2020, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) hereby extends the grace period for submission of application for registration of currency processors until 30 September 2021.

Further information regarding the registration will be announced at a later date. For clarification, please email zali@bnm.gov.my and lengyuhon@bnm.gov.my.

Bank Negara Malaysia
23 Mar 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
