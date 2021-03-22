Grace Period Extension for Submission of Application for Registration of Currency Processors
23 Mar 2021
Pursuant to section 70(1), read together with section 63(3) of the Currency Act 2020, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) hereby extends the grace period for submission of application for registration of currency processors until 30 September 2021.
Further information regarding the registration will be announced at a later date. For clarification, please email zali@bnm.gov.my and lengyuhon@bnm.gov.my.
Bank Negara Malaysia
23 Mar 2021
