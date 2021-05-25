Gracenote : Expands International Metadata Coverage to Vibrant Poland Market

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), has expanded its international Video metadata coverage to include Poland to serve the country's healthy appetite for entertainment content. Gracenote metadata will enable subscribing clients such as pay-TV providers, broadcasters and streaming platforms to elevate the entertainment experiences they offer to Polish viewers by driving increased tune-in for popular local and global programming.

The average time spent in Poland watching TV remains consistently high, amounting to five hours and 10 minutes per day in 2020 according to Nielsen. Under these conditions, TV providers are challenged to provide effective content navigation, search and discovery features which facilitate viewing and loyalty.

Leveraging industry-leading Gracenote Global Video Data, Polish entertainment providers can deploy program guides and user interfaces that present users the following:

Comprehensive and up-to-date TV schedules detailing available linear viewing options

Descriptive information on TV shows, movies and sports content illuminating who's in it, when it's on and what it's about

Rich episodic program imagery capturing the feeling and sensibility of content offerings

Normalized metadata and availability info covering on demand and streaming service programming

Gracenote data offerings and IDs enable viewers to quickly navigate to content they are looking for, enabling providers to increase time spent on their services, optimize user experiences and maximize monetization.

"With approximately 200 linear TV channels on top of an array of global and local on demand services, viewers in Poland face a paradox of choice as it relates to huge amounts of content," said Raimond van Raamsdonk, Director of Product at Gracenote. "By helping to connect viewers to must-see thriller series such as 'Chyłka,' long-running serialized shows like 'M jak miłość' or key sporting events such as UEFA Euro 2020 group matches, Gracenote enables providers to attract the largest possible audiences and deliver advanced user experiences which propel their businesses forward."

Gracenote is the content services pillar of Nielsen, the leading global data and analytics company already working with major Polish TV broadcasters. Gracenote's approach simplifies program data creation and delivery at the country level to help local and global providers leverage popular entertainment content and increase engagement with their services. With the expansion of Gracenote Video data into Poland, the company's international data footprint across Video, Music and Sports covers the world's most critical regions, countries and languages.

About Gracenote

Gracenote, a Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) company, provides music, video and sports content and technologies to the world's hottest entertainment products and brands. Gracenote is the standard for music and video recognition and is supported by the largest source of entertainment data, featuring descriptions of more than 100 million tracks, TV listings for 85+ countries and statistics spanning more than 70 sports and 300,000 competitions per year. Gracenote is headquartered in Emeryville, Calif. and supports customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.gracenote.com .

