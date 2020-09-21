Grade Crossings & Pedestrians

With operations across 49 states, motorists and pedestrians have the potential to encounter railroad operations during daily life. To help keep the public safe near tracks, railroads work with state, local and federal officials, safety organizations, technology companies and the public to eliminate these preventable tragedies.

What are highway-rail grade crossings?

A highway-rail grade crossing is where a railway and roadway at the same level intersect. There are more than 200,000 grade crossings in the U.S.

Grade crossings are equipped either with train-activated "active warning devices" (such as gates and flashing lights) or with "passive warning devices" (such as crossbucks, stop signs and yield signs). Trains often require a mile or more to stop and they cannot deviate from their course. That is why safety at grade crossings, by its nature, is primarily a motorist's responsibility. The warning devices are there to protect motorists, not trains.

States, not railroads, are responsible for evaluating grade crossing risks and prioritizing grade crossings for improvement. The decision to install a specific type of warning device at a particular public grade crossing is made by the state highway authority, not by a railroad, and approved by the Federal Highway Administration. Once installed, the maintenance of grade crossings and their warning devices is generally the responsibility of railroads.