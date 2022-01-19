Gradient AI Recognized by Built In for Three 2022 Best Workplace Awards

Best Places to Work, Best Small Places to Work, & Best Paying Companies

Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, today announced it was recognized by Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards for three categories.

Gradient AI earned the following awards:

Best Places to Work in Boston

Best Small Places to Work in Boston

Best Paying Companies in Boston

This is the second year in a row Gradient AI has been awarded by Built In's program, which honors companies whose outstanding cultures show a commitment to their employees. The annual awards include companies of all sizes and are either remote-first employers or companies in the eight largest tech markets across the United States.

"To be recognized as a best workplace in three categories is a testament to our incredible team and the culture we've created," said Stan Smith, founder and CEO, Gradient AI. "We try to foster a work environment that is supportive and helps employees be successful. Our employees are at the heart of the company, and we are proud of the culture we’ve built that allows everyone to be their best selves at work."

Gradient AI challenges its employees to think outside the box when it comes to solving complex problems. This is fostered through team collaboration, creating open environments where everyone’s voice is heard, and by leveraging technology that enables clients to reach and exceed their goals successfully. Gradient AI is flexible and offers its employees a number of different working models including remote, on-site, and hybrid. It offers unlimited vacation and eleven paid holidays so employees can relax and recharge. Gradient AI is dedicated to mental and physical wellness, employee engagement, diversity, inclusion, and community outreach.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In.

