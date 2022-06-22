Gradual hike in Thai policy rate to limit side effects -c.bank minutes

* Policy committee: delaying hike in rates could pose more
risks
* Says economy may grow faster than expected this year
* Most economists expect rate hike at August meeting
BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's rate committee held
its key interest rate steady earlier this month, but noted that
gradual hikes would allow the economy to adjust smoothly and
limit negative side effects, minutes of the meeting showed on
Wednesday.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is one of the few major Asian
central banks to have kept rates at record lows since the
pandemic, though the comments in the minutes indicate a more
hawkish turn.
With heightened inflationary risks, delaying policy
normalisation could entail greater costs to the economy as high
inflation would impede recovery by lowering real incomes and
weakening purchasing power, the minutes https://www.bot.or.th/English/MonetaryPolicy/MonetPolicyComittee/ReportMPC/Minutes/MPC_Minutes_32022_7AUB2EB4.pdf
said.
On June 8, the BOT's monetary policy committee voted four to
three to keep the one-day repurchase rate at a
record low of 0.50%. The three dissenters voted for a 25
basis-point rise.
Most economists expect the BOT to hike the rate at its next
policy review on Aug. 10, to tame inflation that hit the highest
level in more than 14 years in May.
With the economy gaining traction and inflationary risks
rising, a very accommodative monetary policy would be less
necessary and the committee would assess the timing for gradual
tightening, the minutes said.
Monetary policy should be "flexible and agile in order to
move in a timely manner," the minutes said.
"The committee also saw a need to build policy space to be
able to address possible future risks".
The BOT forecasts economic growth of 3.3% this year and
inflation of 6.2%, above its target range of 1% to 3%.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy could grow faster
than projected, but the outlook for 2023 remained uncertain,
the minutes said.
The weakening of the baht was in line with regional
currencies, the minutes said. The baht was trading at a more
than five-year low against the dollar.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring
Editing by Ed Davies)