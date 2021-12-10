Log in
Graduation rate 2009-2020

12/10/2021 | 05:32am EST
10.12.2021

Definitions:

Graduation rate refers to the number of graduates at the specified level of education (graduates of any age for gross rate or at the typical graduation age on the specified education level for net rate) divided by the population at the typical graduation age on the specified education level.

Methodological notes:

Net graduation rate is calculated by dividing the total number of graduates at the typical graduation age on the specified education level by total population at the typical graduation age on the specified education level.

Gross graduation rate - the total number of graduates (of any age) at the specified level of education divided by total population at the typical graduation age on the specified education level.

Observation period concerns school year.

Due to the carried reform of the education system, in case of primary schools for the school years (2017/2018 and 2016/2017), there are missing data (no graduates for these periods).

Data concern graduates from schools for children and youth (excluding special schools).

Disaggregation: Poland; voivodships; type of school; sex of graduates; rate type

Data source: Data sets from information systems of the Ministry of Education and Science; elaboration of results - Statistics Poland; Statistical Office in Gdansk

Available data formats: xlsx, csv


GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


HOT NEWS