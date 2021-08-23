Log in
News: Latest News
Graham Packaging Company Inc. : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

08/23/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
Conference Call Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET

Graham Packaging Company Inc. will host a conference call on Wednesday August 25, 2021 at 9.00 EDT/14.00 BST/15.00 CEST to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open in a listen-only mode by telephone. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (callers in the U.S.) at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial 1-201-689-8560. Please request the “Graham Packaging 2021 Second Quarter Results” conference call. Presentation materials will be available on August 24, 2021 through the Investors link on our website at www.grahampackaging.com via access to our investor Intralinks site.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available from approximately 12.00 EDT/17.00 BST/18.00 CEST on August 25, 2021 through September 1, 2021. Callers in the U.S. please dial 1-844-512-2921. International callers should dial 1-412-317-6671. The replay pin number is 13722419.


© Business Wire 2021
