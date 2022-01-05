Grain Management Welcomes Craig Phillips as Chief Operating & Growth Officer

Craig Phillips to fill newly created leadership role following previous senior posts at the U.S. Treasury and BlackRock

Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private investment firm focused on the global communications sector, announced today that Craig Phillips has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Operating and Growth Officer. In this role, he will work with Grain’s executive leadership team to manage many of the firm’s day-to-day operations, develop the systems and infrastructure needed to scale the business, and expand the firm’s investment impact to better serve its partners.

Phillips formerly served as a Counselor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury where he fulfilled the duties of the Under Secretary for Domestic Finance. He previously held the role of Managing Director at BlackRock where he served on the firm’s Operating Committee. Prior to BlackRock he served as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley.

“Having known Craig for over 25 years and seeing firsthand how effectively he has guided leaders and organizations, I am quite pleased to welcome him to the Grain team,” said David Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain Management. “Given the recent expansion of our firm and the increased scale of our portfolio, it was an easy decision to bring Craig aboard.”

“It is an incredible honor to take on this role at such an exciting juncture for Grain,” said Phillips. “I was drawn to Grain's world-leading expertise in telecommunication and other digital infrastructure and services. I see a great runway ahead for the firm, aided by significant tailwinds – continued innovation, rapidly growing demand, and public policy rightfully aimed at promoting greater access to broadband services in the U.S. and abroad.”

“I look forward to building on Grain’s strong foundation as a disciplined and principled investment firm to help take the business to new heights,” he added.

While at BlackRock, Phillips founded BlackRock’s Financial Market Advisory group, a global risk consulting practice that advises regulators, central banks, financial institutions, and other institutional investors on their most critical complex financial and portfolio issues. Phillips also led BlackRock’s Client Solutions Group, which developed customized investment solutions for a wide range of the firm’s clients.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, and cell towers. For more information visit graingp.com.

